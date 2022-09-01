Speaking up. Big Brother contestant Kyle Capener‘s fellow houseguests condemned his comments about race on the CBS reality series.

During the Wednesday, August 31, episode, Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes told several of their fellow houseguests about speculative comments that the 29-year-old TikTok influencer had made about POC contestants in the house.

Earlier in the season, Kyle told the duo he was concerned that an alliance similar to the Cookout — a season 23 alliance comprised of all-Black contestants — might have formed.

“That possibility of those six with that background, I mean, it looks very similar to the Cookout with a very diverse background,” the Utah native said. “They’ve all expressed why they’re in this game. Joseph [Abdin], more Middle Eastern representation in TV. Indy [Santos], there’s never been a Brazilian contestant or winner … everyone has those strong ‘why’s’ that all coincide.”

In Wednesday’s episode, Michael, 29, and Brittany, 32, had a conversation about the comments with their fellow Leftovers alliance members, Monte Taylor and Taylor Hale. With their blessing, they then passed the information on to Head of Household Matt Turner and Kyle’s showmance partner, Alyssa Snider.

“I understand that it’s a game and he’s presenting it as a strategy, like, within the game context, but for me, this goes beyond the game and, like, I’m not comfortable being a part of it,” Michael told Alyssa, 24, during a conversation captured on the live feeds.

After hearing about her showmance’s comments about race, the Florida native began to have doubts about the relationship. During a subsequent conversation captured on the live feeds, Alyssa told Turner, 23, that she was considering breaking up with Kyle before the Thursday, September 1, eviction episode.

“We did not end up breaking up. I just said I need time and I will give [him] an answer before Thursday, but I think the answer will be break up,” the marketing representative said.

In a previous conversation with Kyle, Alyssa told him, “I feel like you never fought for me … at the end of the day, like, you would’ve picked yourself over me for sure, and that’s just not somebody that I want to have babies with and imagine my life with.”

Kyle was previously in the Leftovers alliance along with Joseph, 25, Michael, Taylor, 27, Brittany, Monte, 27, and Turner, but he turned on the group to save Alyssa while Terrance Higgins was Head of Household.

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves gave Entertainment Weekly her opinion on the betrayal during a Tuesday, August 30, interview.

“There’s something about the way Kyle betrayed his alliance that bothers me,” the 52-year-old New York native said. “It came soon after he was wishy-washy about using the POV to save Alyssa when he and Daniel [Durston] had the veto. It felt more like a move to save himself and his longevity in the game than his showmance or girlfriend.”

Big Brother airs on CBS Wednesdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.