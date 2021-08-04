Making moves! Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson are ready for the next phase of their lives — building a home big enough for their growing family.

The Big Brother stars, who met on season 19 of the reality show in 2017 and got married one year later, showed off the site of their future home in Dallas via Instagram on Tuesday, August 3.

“Foundation poured ✅ Lumber dropped off ✅ Furniture picked out ✅,” Graf, 30, captioned a series of photos on location, including a closeup of the family of four smiling for the camera. “Our home starts framing this week!”

The reality star, who shares two daughters with Nickson, 36, noted that the “flat plot of land” located behind the family in the snaps “is going to start looking really different this week.”

She revealed that the couple are expecting to finish the project in January 2022, adding, “But I wish it was tomorrow because I’m just too excited!”

Graf shared a second photo of the lovebirds holding their little ones, Maverick, 2, and Carter, 10 months, on a vacant lot with a few trees and light posts in the background. The third snap revealed the pair’s color palette for the interior of the home.

Last month, Nickson gave fans an update on his life with Graf ahead of the new season of Big Brother.

“I had no idea that one day I would be on [Big Brother], nor that it would change the course of my life forever. I met the love of my life, Jessica. I don’t say that lightly,” he wrote via Instagram alongside photos of the pair on the show. “Since the day we met, we’ve spent almost every waking and sleeping moment together. We are inseparable. We would go on to win the Amazing Race together as a team, and this would give us the money to buy our house, grow our businesses, get married, and start our family.”

He teased that the lovebirds “aren’t finished” having kids, which is why “we sold our house and are in the process of building a bigger house.” Nickson added: “God has blessed my life beyond what I could’ve ever imagined and am incredibly thankful for my wife and kids. I am also humbled and appreciate the kindness and support many of you that have shown me and my family.”

Nickson, who is also the father of daughter Paisley from a previous relationship, previously joked about adding another baby to his family, just two months after the Florida native gave birth to Carter in October 2020.

After an Instagram user asked the TV personality in December 2020 what he was “most excited for in 2021,” Nickson replied via his Instagram Story, saying, “Getting my wife pregnant again.”

He added: “I’ll tag her so she can slap me later. Ha.”

Scroll down to see Graf and Nickson’s future home: