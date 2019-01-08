Ever find yourself asking “Now What?” Jessica Graf, who appeared on Big Brother season 19 before winning The Amazing Race season 30, is with you! The model, 28, just married Cody Nickson, who she met on Big Brother, and has a baby on the way – so she has a lot of questions!

Now, she’s sharing all those questions – and a bit of her personal story – on a new podcast, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. Each week, reality TV stars and experts will join!

“Having a podcast for me is like having a very public diary,” she said in a statement. “And I’m really excited about that! Up until now, I’ve really focused on staying active on Instagram, but there’s so much that goes on in life that I feel like Instagram doesn’t always provide the opportunity to share. So now I have this brand-new podcast platform to be brutally honest on! And God knows, I’m nothing if not brutally honest.”

The podcast launches on Wednesday, January 9, but Us is exclusively streaming the first episode, titled #IHateYou, below. Nickson, 33, joins his wife for the episode. The couple reveal their first impressions of each other in the Big Brother house, talk his engagement planning – she kept asking “What are you waiting for?” – and how they’re prepping for their daughter, due April 11.

The pair, who married in October 2018, also talk about extending their family; Nickson has a 6-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. However, Graf has just gotten Nickson on board with her dog, Bear. “You can fall in love with any dog,” the former Marine says to her at one point in the episode. She quickly responds, “I fell in love with you!”

Go to PodcastOne.com or Apple Podcasts to subscribe “Now What?” to get new episodes every week.

