Season 30 of The Amazing Race came to an end on Wednesday, February 21! Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson (Team Big Brother), Alex Rossi and Conor Daly (Team Indy Car), Henry Zhang and Evan Lynyaka (Team Yale) and Kristi Leskinen and Jen Hudak (Team Extreme) all made it to the finale but only one team could take home the million dollars! And the winner of season 30 was … Jessica and Cody!

It was quite the race. In the first hour, even though they got stuck with a speed bump, Team Yale still managed to pull ahead — into first place! Thanks to Henry being bilingual, it was easier for them to navigate around China. Team Big Brother came in second with Team Extreme finishing in third. That meant that Team Indy Car was sent home before the final leg.

The final three then headed from Hong Kong back to the states in San Francisco, where they had to kayak outside Giants stadium and shag three home run balls to create the number of home runs Willie Mays hit: 660. The ladies came in first with Team Big Brother in second and Team Yale in third.

The road black was a heights challenge, where Kristi, Evan and Cody had to use their entire body strength to pull themselves up the side of a giant building, then drop into a pitch-black abyss. Since Cody had literally no fear, he finished first.

Next, they had to make two trays of fortune cookies inside a factory. Team Extreme came in second but left in first place. Team Big Brother left next with Team Yale very close behind — Yale actually got a taxi first.

The final challenge took place on the USS Hornet. Each team had to find 12 parts of an airplane, all scattered across the ship, then put it together. After finding all the pieces, Jen, Jessica and Henry had to work on the plane without their partner. After a ton of guessing, one of the longest finals of all time, Jessica figured it out first. Team Yale came in second with Team Extreme in third.

As previously reported, Jessica and Cody got engaged earlier this month and spoke exclusively about their wedding plans to Us! They even added that they’ll be inviting both Team Indy Car and Team Extreme to the wedding.

Tell Us: Were you happy with this season’s winner?

