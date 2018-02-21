Finding love in the Big Brother house was easy for Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson. The couple, who competed on season 19 together and are running in the Wednesday, February 21, finale of The Amazing Race, just got engaged!

Following their romantic mountain-top engagement on Tuesday, February 13, Us Weekly caught up with the pair in an exclusive interview about the wedding planning — they already know when the nuptials will take place — plus, who will be invited from their reality TV family?

Us Weekly: How did you decide that was how you were going to propose?

Cody Nickson: I just wanted to have the element of surprise, which is difficult to do when I’m with Jessica every waking moment. We often hike Runyon, sometimes separately, so when she said she was going to go up the canyon, I told her I was going to chill at the apartment. I then grabbed the ring and sprinted the parallel streets to get ahead of her on the canyon. Unfortunately, I figured she’d head up the West side, but then looking down I saw she rolled up the East side, so I had to sprint down and sprint up the backside of the East side. I got to the top, handed my phone to a couple that was standing there to take a video, gave them a quick rundown of what I was about to do, and once she reached the top, I prayed with her and then proposed.

Us: Jessica, were you surprised or did you feel like a proposal was coming?

Jessica Graf: Don’t get me wrong, I was definitely praying for one! But the proposal was an absolute surprise! I didn’t even think he had been ring shopping yet let alone have one right in his pocket all day! It was perfect. Running up a mountain just to surprise me with a gorgeous yellow diamond … very Cody fashion.

Us: How have you been celebrating?

JG: The news broke while we are out in Tennessee visiting my family. We intended to break the news after we told all of our family but it didn’t work out like that! Right now we’re just spending time with the people that are close to us.

Us: Any ideas for a wedding yet? Do you know when or where you’ll do it?

JG: The wedding will be in the fall! We’re both very excited! There’s a lot of planning to do so we’re going to hit the ground running. I would love to have the wedding on a vineyard somewhere here in Los Angeles.

Us: Jess, do you feel like you’ll be a bridezilla?

JG: The first step in my wedding planning is finding a wedding planner! I want someone to create our vision of our perfect wedding so I can stay cool throughout the process.

Us: Cody, how involved will you be in the wedding planning?

CN: The only thing I requested was that we have Texas Roadhouse cater the wedding … she agreed.

Us: Will your daughter to be a part of the wedding?

CN: Yes.

JG: She will be the most gorgeous flower girl!

Us: Who from Big Brother/The Amazing Race will be invited? Who definitely won’t be?

CN: Kristi Leskinen, Jen Hudak, Mark Jansen, Elena Davies, Conor Daly and Alexander Rossi.

Us: Do you want to have kids anytime soon?

CN: 10, ASAP.

JG: We’re planning to have the wedding in the fall so that we can start a family sooner rather than later.

Us: Would you be interested in doing a reality show about your life? You document so much on YouTube. Any talks of that?

JG: We would never do something that would ever put our relationship in jeopardy. If it felt like a right fit then we would consider it!

