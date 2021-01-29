Hitting the road — together! Pregnant Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. visited Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson in Texas for a joint family vacation.

“When we first met, we were two couples who met on reality tv shows, about to get married,” Graf, 30, captioned a Thursday, January 28, group photo via Instagram. “That quickly evolved into babymooning together and growing our families. It’s so crazy that now our group photos consist of NINE humans! (Lauren’s currently pregnant with twins). Looking forward to a zillion more family vacations and little additions along the way.”

Her husband, 35, added with a post of his own: “It has been a pleasure getting to know @ariejr and @laurenluyendyk these past few years. It’ll be a lot of fun watching our families continue to grow on such a parallel path. Incredible people and blessed to be friend with them.”

Burnham, 29, commented, “Don’t make me cry again!! Miss you already. Love you guys.”

The reality stars were all smiles introducing their daughters for the first time. The Big Brother alums share Maverick, 22 months, and Carter, 3 months, while the Bachelor alums are the parents of Alessi, 20 months, and twins on the way.

The Bachelor Nation members have been documenting their road trip with their toddler, from her RV naps to her time behind the wheel.

“Making more memories while it’s just the three of us,” the Shades of Rose designer captioned a Tuesday, January 26, family photo in New Mexico.

Burnham went on to write that she was showing “quite the bump for 17 weeks,” adding, “Crazy to think I’m not even halfway there yet!”

She and the Bachelorette alum, 39, met and fell in love on season 22 of The Bachelor and tied the knot in January 2019 in Hawaii. Alessi arrived four months later, and they announced in December 2020 that they’re expecting another boy and girl.

As for the Amazing Race alums, Graf and Nickson wed in October 2018 in California after connecting on the Big Brother season 19 set. The Florida native gave birth to Maverick in March 2019, followed by Carter in October 2020.

Keep scrolling to see the couples’ cutest pics while vacationing together.