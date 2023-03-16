Here for it! Stassi Schroeder supports Kristen Doute‘s return to Vanderpump Rules — and she has no doubt that her former costar can get to the bottom of Scandoval.

“That feels so vintage,” the Next Level Basic author, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, March 13, while promoting her upcoming Mommy Dearest Tour. “I saw the photos of her walking up and, like, seeing the crew in the back, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, what does that feel like?’”

The Louisiana native went on to say that Doute, 40, is the perfect person to break down the aftermath of Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Raquel Leviss and his subsequent split from Ariana Madix.

“Listen, if there was ever a moment for Kristen to come back, this is when they need her,” Schroeder told Us. “This is when Kristen shines, thrives — she can uncover anything. She can confront anyone. She gets s–t done. She has people’s backs, she rallies for a cause like this. Kristen is what the people need right now.”

Us confirmed on March 9 that the “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast host is shooting new footage for season 10 of Pump Rules nearly three years after her exit from the Bravo series. The Michigan native was spotted filming outside of the home that her ex-boyfriend Sandoval, 40, shares with Madix, 37.

The Fancy AF Cocktails coauthors called it quits earlier this month after nine years of dating. Madix has not publicly commented on the split, but Sandoval and Leviss, 28, have both issued public apologies. In one statement, the former pageant queen said she wasn’t ready to determine her future with Sandoval.

“I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead,” Leviss wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “Right now I need to heal.”

Schroeder, for her part, is 100 percent on Madix’s side. “If you’re not Team Ariana, get the f–k outta here,” the Off With My Head author quipped to Us. “Like, it shouldn’t even be a question. Is there somebody out there who’s like, ‘I’m Team Tom.’ Is someone Team Tom? Show me that person.”

While the Pump Rules alum has plenty of her own thoughts on Scandoval, she has no plans to share them on the show — but she hasn’t ruled out other reality TV projects.

“I love doing reality TV,” the Loyola Marymount University graduate said. “I miss it all the time. I think one day there would be something that feels like, ‘Oh, this makes sense for me film something.’ I don’t know what that is right now, but I’m definitely open to filming reality TV again.”

For now, she’s thrilled to be hitting the road for her Mommy Dearest Tour, which kicks off next month in Minneapolis — even if she can’t kick back with an Aperol spritz backstage because of her pregnancy. Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, announced on March 1 that they’re expecting their second child, a baby boy. The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, welcomed daughter Hartford, 2, in January 2021.

“It’s like a giant party when you go on tour,” Schroeder explained. “And then I had this moment where I realized that being pregnant, having another kid, is what I want more than anything in the world — more than going on tour, more than anything else.”

At that point, she realized touring without her beloved cocktail would still be a “really fun” experience. “I feel like I’ll be way more focused, I’ll be way more motivated,” Schroeder told Us. “There’s something that happens when I get pregnant where I just feel like I want to do more, more, more, more. So, I just feel like this is gonna be a completely different experience than what it was like the first time I went on tour.”

Presale tickets for the Mommy Dearest Tour are on sale now to Patreon subscribers. Tickets are available to the general public on Friday, March 17.

With reporting by Sarah Jones