The hits keep coming. Tom Schwartz is owning up to going on a vacation with Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss amid their affair.

On Wednesday, April 5, a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen viewer wrote in to ask Schwartz, 40, about “taking a trip to Big Bear” with Sandoval, 40, Leviss, 28, and Jo Wenberg. (Schwartz has been linked to Wenberg following his divorce from Katie Maloney, but told Us Weekly in February that they were just friends.)

“Just for the record, that trip was mine and Tom’s trip. I told Jo to come up later and he smuggled Raquel in. What was I to do at that point?” he told Andy Cohen. “I knew that they were in love.”

Schwartz compared Leviss to “contraband” before continuing: “At that point, also, I was under the impression that he was more or less broken up with Ariana [Madix], and he was in love with Raquel.”

Since the news broke last month, fans have been speculating that Schwartz knew about his friend and business partner’s affair with Leviss. A social media user subsequently tweeted a picture of the group’s receipt from a night out in Big Bear on the weekend of January 22. During his appearance on WWHL, Schwartz admitted that he learned in August 2022 that Sandoval and Leviss had slept together.

“The one-night stand was in August and then it became, from my point of view, it became an emotional affair. Which is still inappropriate but I didn’t think it was linear,” he said. “[Then] in January, he came to me and told me that he was in love with Raquel.”

While Schwartz was initially “flabbergasted,” he said the affair became an “open secret.”

“Tom kind of got flagrant. He was brazen after he told me he was in love. It was like a release for him,” he said.

Schwartz claimed that he was fed a “narrative” and Sandoval promised him he was going to end things with Madix, 37, whom he lives with and has been dating since 2014.

“He did a good job of placating me. … And he told me he has a game plan, he’s gonna do the right thing — and then he just kind of continued to procrastinate,” Schwartz said.

He added that his costar is “like a shell of himself,” noting: “He’s not realizing the negative impact this has had on his other ventures. Businesses, bars, the band. … He’s addicted. It’s an infatuation of all infatuations. … Raquel is Tom’s heroin.”

While Sandoval and Leviss are trying to make it work, Schwartz doesn’t have high hopes for the romance.

“I think it’ll be a miracle if they make it,” he concluded on the WWHL after show. “Their relationship is, you know, I know they care so much about each other but, like, even in the short time that they’ve been ‘in love’ or whatever you want to call it, it’s become toxic. And I just I don’t know if it’s sustainable. It’s already toxic as it is and then you add in, you know, the entire nation thinking you guys are scumbags. I think it’s too much, but we’ll see if love prevails.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursday nights on Bravo, and is available next day on Peacock.