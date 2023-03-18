And the Scandoval fallout continues. Amid Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair scandal, curious fans have speculated about Tom Schwartz’s involvement after his kiss with the former pageant queen.

Vanderpump Rules Instagram fan account @realvanderpump theorized on Friday, March 17, that Schwartz’s hookup with Leviss, 28, was merely a cover for her secret romance with Sandoval, 39 — and his own fling with hairstylist Jo Wenberg. The 40-year-old TomTom founder’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney, has seemingly reacted to the speculation.

“Jo is spooky. I mean none of us could stand to be around her. Her energy is on par with a crack head,” Maloney, 36, claimed via Instagram comment on Saturday, March 18. “But when Tom and I announced our divorce almost a year ago the last thing she text me was ‘Bieber loves you / I love you, and I’m so supporting of your inner thoughts and visions / live in the moment, you’re a gem and I’ve always respected you. I love you. Xo Jo.’”

The Bravo star added: “She is a psycho and I will also light her on fire with Rachel [Leviss’ birth name].”

The “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcaster and Schwartz announced in May 2022 that they had separated after more than 12 years together. Their divorce was finalized the following October, in which they intended to share custody of their two dogs.

Fresh off their split, Us Weekly broke the news in August 2022 that the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner hooked up with Leviss at Scheana Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies. While the twosome later claimed to have only shared a kiss, Schwartz has since formed a tight friendship with Wenberg.

“Jo is a badass hairstylist. … I think she’s a beautiful soul,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “We’re not living together and we’re not dating either, but she’s just someone who I appreciate on a deep level and she’s a really cool human being, and we’re just hanging out.”

He added at the time: “I just got out of a 12-year relationship. I cannot be in a committed — I can’t dive back into another relationship. It wouldn’t be fair to the other person ‘cause I’m kind of consumed with business and my family and I’m kind of falling in love with myself all over again.”

Schwartz ultimately did confirm in a Vanderpump Rules season 10 deleted scene, which aired earlier this month, that he is living with the hair guru.

“I went to Tom’s today to bring the dogs there and in the bathroom, there’s a toothbrush with lipstick on it and a pile of jewelry. Like, that the f—k is this s—t? He’s like, ‘It’s Jo’s,’” Maloney told costars Lala Kent and Leviss in the March 1 episode clip. “First of all, Kristen [Doute’s]’s her best f—king friend. Why isn’t she staying at Kristen’s down the street?”

Doute, 40, who was fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020 after past racist tweets resurfaced, revealed during a “Viall Files” appearance earlier this month that she is no longer pals with Wenberg after eight years of friendship.

“I haven’t spoken to her since July because of all of this [drama],” she told host Nick Viall. “Over the fall, there were so many times where Schwartz, Jo, Sandoval and Raquel were hanging out nonstop. I just assumed it was because Schwartz and Jo are seeing each other [or] sleeping together and no one wants to be a part of that. They only have these two people. … The four of you were going on f—king double dates.”

Us confirmed in March that Sandoval and longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix had separated after the Missouri native had been involved in a months-long affair with Leviss. Both Sandoval and the former Miss Sonoma County have since apologized for their actions.