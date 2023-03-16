No contract here! Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute didn’t hold back while opening up to Nick Viall about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ ongoing affair.

“Raquel validates everything Tom needs to be validated,” Doute, 40, told the Bachelor alum, 42, in a Wednesday, March 15, Instagram clip from the upcoming episode of his “Viall Files” podcast, which will drop on Thursday, March 16.

Doute — who called the 28-year-old model “fraudulent to the core” — added that Ariana Madix “asked” her to speak out about the scandal. “She was like, go talk about it, be my mouthpiece,” the Michigan native explained. Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Madix, 37, split from the 40-year-old Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner after finding out about the affair with Leviss.

Elsewhere in the teaser, Viall asked Doute what Sandoval’s longtime BFF Tom Schwartz — who made out with Leviss in August 2022 at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding — thought about the situation.

The trailer then cuts to Doute, saying, “I’m like, ‘No, the four of you were like, going on double dates.” Though she did not mention any names in her response, the cut seemed to imply she was claiming that Schwartz, 40, knew about the affair longer than the rest of the Pump Rules cast.

Doute also recalled an instance where someone “had a show, got completely smashed and had sex with some fan girl,” though she didn’t address anyone by name.

The former SUR waitress previously opened up about the cheating scandal on the March 8 episode of her own podcast, “Sex, Love and What Else Matters.” She alleged at the time that Schwartz knew about the affair “a month ago” and warned Sandoval to come clean.

“[Schwartz] said that he told [Sandoval] he needed to tell Ariana before it blew up in his face and humiliated the hell out of her,” she claimed. “Too little too late.”

She then posted that Madix discovered Sandoval’s infidelity when the former bartender “just felt like she had to look” at her longtie beau’s cellphone, where she discovered “a screen recorded a FaceTime of him and Raquel masturbating with each other.”

Us confirmed last week that Doute is shooting new Vanderpump Rules footage for season 10 after cameras went back up amid Sandoval and Leviss’ affair. The former Bravo star was photographed filming outside of Madix and the TomTom co-owner’s home on March 9 after publicly announcing she was “Team Ariana.” (Doute was let go from the reality series after season 8.)

“I don’t know why I feel like I need to make this clear, but there’s so many people right now wondering if this is making me happy,” the former reality said via Instagram Stories on March 3, referring to her past feud with Madix. “And you guys, Ariana and I’ve been really good friends for many, many years now. So, I am team Ariana — all day, every day. That’s what’s up.”

While Doute and Madix were initially at odds — Madix made out with Sandoval while he was still dating Doute — the women have long since pushed back their differences and become good friends. Doute and Sandoval, however, have continued to have a contentious relationship following their 2014 split.