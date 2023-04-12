Back at it. Nearly three years after Jax Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright exited Vanderpump Rules, the pair will be returning to the Bravo family for commentary on several upcoming episodes.

The former bartender, 43, and his wife, 34, will share their thoughts on season 10 of Pump Rules using Peacock’s Watch With feature. Their three recaps will be available to Peacock subscribers on Thursdays after the show’s April 12, April 19 and April 26 episodes air Wednesdays on Bravo.

The news comes weeks after the duo returned to Bravo for an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where they discussed the fallout from Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Raquel Leviss. Taylor, for his part, claimed that he “called it from day one,” citing a previous cheating allegation against the TomTom co-owner, 40.

“I was there the first week during the Miami vacation. I was there the week [Tom and Ariana Madix] started dating,” Taylor said, referencing a season 3 Pump Rules episode where rumors swirled that Sandoval had cheated on Madix, 37. “I said it many times, but no one wanted to believe me.. … It 100 percent happened. I was in the room next to them.”

The Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky alum was one of the OG SURvers on Vanderpump Rules when it premiered on Bravo in 2013. After a rocky romance with fellow alum Stassi Schroeder, Taylor ultimately moved on with Cartwright. The couple, who wed in 2019, announced their exit in December 2020 after season 8.

“The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” the Michigan native wrote via Instagram at the time amid his wife’s pregnancy with their son, Cruz, now 2. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you.”

Taylor and Cartwright’s semi-return to Pump Rules comes one month after Us Weekly confirmed that Sandoval and Madix had split amid his affair with Leviss, 28.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner wrote via Instagram last month. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that.”

The former pageant queen — who ended her engagement to James Kennedy in December 2021 — has also apologized for her part in the affair scandal.

“There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” Raquel wrote in her own Instagram statement in March. “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

Taylor, on the other hand, was one of the first Pump Rules alums to call out Sandoval amid the drama. “I’ve called a lot of things on that show that people never believed … everything I say always ends being true,” he tweeted on March 3, noting he knew the truth about Sandoval’s alleged hookup with “Miami Girl.”

Kristen Doute, who dated Sandoval from 2007 to 2013, introduced the aforementioned woman during season 3, claiming that the Missouri native had been unfaithful during their relationship. The “Sex, Love, and What Matters” podcast host, 40, later claimed that Sandoval hooked up with Madix while they were still dating. Sandoval, for his part, claimed he only kissed the Florida native while she and Doute were an item.