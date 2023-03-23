The world according to Jax. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s return to Bravo continued on the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen after show — and so did the bombshells.

“Don’t you think it’s so hypocritical of the group to be so hard on Tom and Raquel given everyone’s history with cheating?” Andy Cohen asked the couple on Wednesday, March 22. “Of the current cast, by my count, Ariana [Madix] and Katie [Maloney] are the only ones who haven’t cheated.”

Taylor, 43, was quick to question Cohen’s math. “No, Katie has,” he said. “Brittany and Ariana are the only two that have not. Don’t you remember the D. … The motorboating the D?”

Cartwright, 34, noted it must have been “before I was on the show” because she didn’t know what her husband — who weathered his fair share of cheating scandals during his tenure on Pump Rules — was referring to.

“Brittany and Ariana are the only ones on the show — in my opinion, I don’t know if it’s fact,” the former SUR bartender added.

Back in 2014, Taylor and Scheana Shay alleged that they saw Maloney, who was dating Tom Schwartz at the time, “motorboating” a man’s “d—k.” Maloney, 36, denied the allegations several times and Shay, 37, later downplayed the story.

“She DID NOT cheat. … I simply felt like she crossed the line,” the “Good As Gold” singer wrote via her Bravo blog after the episode aired. “Schwartz doesn’t care so no one else should either. They had a rough summer with their relationship, and I apologize for any part, small or large, I may have had in that.”

Taylor and Cartwright, who last appeared on Vanderpump Rules during season 8, were on hand to promote their new podcast but fielded several questions from Cohen about Scandoval — the controversy surrounding Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss. According to Taylor, the 28-year-old former beauty queen wasn’t the first time Sandoval, 40, cheated on Madix, 37.

“I was there for the first week during the Miami situation. … I was there the week they started dating when this happened,” Taylor said, referring to the infamous “Miami Girl” cheating allegations documented on season 3. “I was there. I was in the room next to them.”

Over the years, Sandoval has vehemently denied sleeping with “Miami Girl.”

“There’s been other times,” Taylor continued to allege, adding: “It doesn’t matter if he did it one or ten times, he did it … within the last couple of years.”

Sandoval and Leviss are set to face the music at the taping of the season 10 reunion on Thursday, March 23, after apologizing to Madix via Instagram statements. Leviss gave a preview of what she has to say during a chat with TMZ on Wednesday.

“It started off as a friendship and turned into something more,” she said. “We’re just trying to get through these next through steps and make amends and hear everybody out. I know a lot of people are angry. So just getting through these next few steps and not putting a label on anything. We’re just kind of taking a break for now.”