No time for haters. Brittany Cartwright revealed why she didn’t let pregnancy weight gain keep her down — even when haters commented on her size.

“I definitely felt the pressure [to lose weight] because I did gain a lot of weight through my pregnancy,” Cartwright, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her collaboration with Cupshe for the brand’s BeMe: The Cupshe Birthday Collection. “But it was worth every pound. I would do it over and over again. I’ll say that a million times.”

The former Vanderpump Rules star noted that “people can be so cruel online” and that her status as a reality TV personality only fueled their fire.

“It’s a little bit different, like, [constant] interaction with people [who watch the show]. So that was a lot,” she recalled. “It could [be] hard at times, especially going through postpartum at the same time.”

The Kentucky native, who welcomed son Cruz in April 2021 with husband Jax Taylor, is now content with her post-baby figure. “I’m feeling great. I feel like myself again. I’m like so happy,” Cartwright told Us. “I definitely feel amazing and being a mom is like the best thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

The former Bravo star, who exited the series in December 2020, revealed that she is currently preparing for her next pregnancy.

“I’m definitely baby crazy already,” she confessed. “Me and Jax have already talked about it. I wanna spend this summer having fun and then I’m ready to try for No. 2.”

While Cartwright is relishing in the moments with her toddler, she told Us she misses being pregnant.

“It’s the most incredible feeling in the world. You’re growing a human being,” the “When Reality Hits” podcast cohost said. “I can’t even explain just how amazing that feeling is. Every single milestone while you’re pregnant, like, you just are so excited.”

The boy mom insisted that when baby No. 2 comes along both she and Taylor, 43, would welcome another son or a baby girl.

“He wouldn’t care either way. I mean, of course, we would love to have the experience having a boy and a girl, so you get to do both things, whatever they enjoy,” the Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky alum revealed. “But just whatever God gives us, we’ll be so happy for.”

Ahead of her push for another child, Cartwright is gearing up for summer with the help of Cupshe. The beachwear brand is launching its 8th birthday collection, BeMe: The Cupshe Birthday Collection, with all-new styles inspired by the Pump Rules alum, Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) and supermodel Chanel Iman.

“I love that the suits look amazing on every single body type,” Cartwright told Us of the collaboration. “That’s something that was, like, really big for me.”

She added that she tends to gravitate toward the brand’s one-piece suits and high wasted bikinis.

“After having a baby, I struggle with loose skin around my lower abdomen … and that could still be something that you’re self-conscious about,” the TV personality explained. “So I made sure I was going through [the collection] and picking things that would fit with me and maybe other moms and people who have those same feelings about their body as I do. And these really just, like, tuck you in and make you feel like you’re secure and I love that.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi