Feeling good! Brittany Cartwright has been focused on her health after welcoming son Cruz last year — and she’s ready to show off her new look.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 33, teased her recent weight loss journey via her Instagram Story on Friday, March 25. Cartwright was all smiles at a photo shoot for Jenny Craig, debuting a slimmer figure.

“So excited to show y’all my progress!!” she said in a clip from the shoot set.

The Kentucky native, who gave birth to Cruz in April 2021, slipped into a red mini dress and matching heels while taking pictures for the brand. “Sneak peek,” she captioned the sexy snap.

In another photo, she wore a purple top and sleek, fitted jeans and high heels. Cartwright had a big grin on her face as she moved through her looks for the day.

The former Bravo star, who shares her 11-month-old son with husband Jax Taylor, gushed about her post-baby body and her partnership with the nutrition company weeks prior to doing the photo shoot.

“What does a strong woman mean to you? To me it means being kind to myself and others. Being true to myself and not letting the noise get in. It’s more than physical, it’s mental and emotional,” she wrote via Instagram in March alongside a series of photos goofing off with baby Cruz. “That’s why I take a holistic approach to my wellness — eating well and staying active helps me to feel my best.”

Cartwright acknowledged that she’s “allowed to have moments of weakness,” because those moments make her “stronger” as a woman. She then pointed to the team at Jenny Craig as a “guiding light” in helping her feel her “strongest” since becoming a mom.

“This journey has been so empowering to me,” the TV personality continued. “And if I can inspire just one other person to feel their strongest by documenting my own journey then I’ll be the happiest woman in the world.”

The Eastern Kentucky University alum — who was down 14.3 pounds as of February 13 — donned a chic black dress that highlighted her toned arms and leaner shape in the March 8 social media post. A few weeks later, Cartwright gave fans another glimpse at her fitness progress, sharing a snap of her in a sports bra and bike shorts ahead of her cycling workout.

“As a busy mom making it to the gym isn’t always an option & this fabulous bike is my secret weapon!” she revealed via Instagram on March 22, posing alongside her MYX Fitness bike.

Taylor, 42, showed support for his love commenting, “Hello wife!!! 😍😍😍😍.” He added two fire emojis.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential