Parenthood looks good on them! Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s son, Cruz, has “really brought them closer as a couple,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The former Vanderpump Rules stars, who welcomed their son in April, are “enjoying this new chapter of their lives as parents,” the insider says, noting “their life now centers around Cruz.”

While the Kentucky native, 32, and the former bartender, 42, have “disagreements and bicker here and there,” the couple are ultimately in a “better place now with a baby in the picture,” the source adds.

Taylor, for his part, has “changed as a person” after becoming a father, the insider explains, noting that the Michigan native is “more mature” and has been “just as hands-on as Brittany” with their little one.

“He’s become a family man and more vulnerable,” the source tells Us, adding that the couple are “soaking in all the moments of parenthood.”

The former Bravo personalities still make time for date nights, spend time apart and hang out with friends, per the insider, but their priorities have shifted. Throughout the past nine months, “Cruz has brought so much joy into their lives,” the insider adds.

The twosome, who announced their departure from Vanderpump Rules in December 2020, previously told Us about how they were adjusting to parenthood one month after Cartwright gave birth in April.

The duo explained in May that they can’t handle it when they hear Cruz crying — and neither can their dogs.

“They, like, want us to go over there so they’ll start barking,” Taylor exclusively told Us at the time. “They’re very aware of Cruz, and they’re so protective. Our other [poodle] guards the pacifier, guards the little play area. She won’t let the other dogs near. It’s really cute.”

Cartwright admitted at the time that they were on the fence about cosleeping with their newborn.

“It’s going to be hard for me not to,” she said, to which Taylor replied, “I know there’s gonna be no way I’ll be able to say no. It’s probably gonna happen.”

The former reality stars, who wed in June 2019, agreed that they will be the “gross” parents who kiss in front of their kids no matter what Cruz thinks.

“That shows love,” Taylor added. “Most kids, nowadays, their parents are fighting or arguing so you want him to know that he comes from a loving household. So absolutely, totally do.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper