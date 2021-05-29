Caring for Cruz! Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have strong opinions about how they plan to raise their 1-month-old son.

When it comes to comforting their crying baby, the Vanderpump Rules alums are all for running to the little one when he’s upset — and so are their dogs.

“They, like, want us to go over there so they’ll start barking,” the former SUR bartender, 41, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They’re very aware of Cruz, and they’re so protective. Our other [poodle] guards the pacifier, guards the little play area. She won’t let the other dogs near. It’s really cute.”

The Bravo personalities are on the fence about cosleeping. “It’s going to be hard for me not to,” the Kentucky native, 32, told Us.

Her husband chimed in, “I’ve seen horror stories. I don’t want my kid sleeping with me at 13 years old. I know there’s gonna be no way I’ll be able to say no. It’s probably gonna happen.”

The reality stars welcomed Cruz in April, seven months after their pregnancy reveal. “I don’t think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now,” the Michigan native wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am crying just writing this message. I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he’s an absolute blessing from God. I just want to say how absolutely amazing my wife has been through this whole process. … I fell in love with her all over again. She is our family’s rock.”

When their baby boy grows up, he and Cartwright want to be the “gross” parents who kiss in front of their kid. “That shows love,” Taylor explained. “Most kids, nowadays, their parents are fighting or arguing so you want him to know that he comes from a loving household. So absolutely, totally do.”

The couple, who wed in June 2019, also want to make sure that their son grows up with “responsibility” and have talked about moving to a Kentucky farm since Cartwright grew up on one.

Watch the video above for more of Taylor and Cartwright’s parenting takes, from allowing their little one to have screen time to drinking after a long day.