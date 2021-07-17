Getting her sweat on! Three months after giving birth, Brittany Cartwright gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her weight loss journey.

“Every story is different and this is mine,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, captioned a Friday, July 16, mirror selfie on her Instagram Story. “I’m going to be in here every single day. (Maybe one day off lol.) #postpartumweightlossjourney.”

In another social media upload, the former reality star reminded herself to “make sure all my mascara is off because momma gonna sweat.”

The Kentucky native and her husband, Jax Taylor, welcomed their son, Cruz, in April. The following month, the new mom exclusively told Us Weekly about the body-shaming she suffered from while pregnant.

“I got so many mean comments about what my weight gain was,” Cartwright explained in May. “I was being heavily compared to Stassi [Schroeder] and Scheana [Shay] and Lala [Kent]. … I’ve always been bigger than them, but my weight has always fluctuated and stuff. So it was just hard to see all those comments about my weight stuff when I was healthy and the baby was healthy.”

The former Bravo personality “definitely cried a lot” over the hateful messages. “You’re already so emotional. And then, like, I was in [coronavirus] quarantine, I was home, so I was looking at my phone more than I should have,” she explained. “There were times when it made me ashamed of how I looked, and I shouldn’t have felt like that.”

Cartwright noted at the time that Kent, 30, who gave birth to daughter Ocean in March, looked like she didn’t have a baby “two days later,” calling the Give Them Lala author “a freaking queen.”

“My body is completely different,” Cartwright concluded. “It’s going to be a long journey for me to get back to my weight.”

That same month, Cartwright posted an Instagram Story photo of her postpartum body at five weeks, gushing that she was “feeling good” despite having a “long way to go.” She added that she was “not so sore” and “starting to feel like [her]self again.”

Cartwright and Taylor, 42, wed in June 2019 and announced their pregnancy news one year later. Cartwright documented her baby bump progress via Instagram ahead of Cruz’s arrival, even clapping back at Instagram trolls who criticized her bump size in November 2020.

“Some of y’all are just sad and I wish you happiness someday,” she wrote at the time.