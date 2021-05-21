Brittany Cartwright Shows 5-Week Postpartum Body: I'm 'Feeling Good'

Brittany Cartwright is “feeling good.” The Vanderpump Rules star debuted her postpartum body after her son Cruz’s April birth.

“Little over five weeks postpartum,” the Bravo personality, 32, said on her Thursday, May 20, Instagram Story. “Got a long ways to go. Can’t wait until I can work out at six weeks but starting to feel like myself again.”

The reality star added that she was “not so sore and just loving” her and Jax Taylor’s 1-month-old.

Cartwright exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that she was “trying to enjoy” her postpartum body — but having a “hard” time.

The new mom explained, “I have friends like Lala [Kent], who literally looks like she doesn’t have a baby two days later. I mean, she is a freaking queen. I don’t even know how, but my body is completely different. It’s going to be a long journey for me to get back to my weight.”

The Kentucky native, who announced her pregnancy news in September 2020, “definitely cried a lot” over body-shaming social media trolls and comparisons to her pregnant costars Kent, 30, Stassi Schroeder and Scheana Shay.

“I’ve always been bigger than them, but my weight has always fluctuated and stuff,” she told Us. “So it was just hard to see all those comments about my weight stuff when I was healthy and the baby was healthy.”

Cartwright clapped back at haters in November 2020 after being criticized for the size of her baby bump. “Some of y’all are just sad and I wish you happiness someday,” the then-pregnant star captioned a mirror selfie at the time. “I’m going to enjoy my pregnancy no matter what the trolls say.”

She went on to share a paragraph explaining 16-week bumps, which read, “Believe it or not, some women don’t really show at 16 weeks pregnant, while others have pronounced bumps. The wide variety of baby bumps can be attributed to everything from a woman’s size and shape to whether this is her first pregnancy or her second, third or fourth. Whatever you do, don’t compare your 16 weeks pregnant belly to anyone else’s.”

Cartwright gave birth to Cruz in April, and Shay, 36, welcomed daughter Summer later that same month. Schroeder’s daughter, Hartford, arrived in January, and Kent’s daughter, Ocean, was born in March.