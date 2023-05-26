Laughing it off. Brittany Cartwright responded after social media users questioned whether she’s been taking Ozempic for weight loss.

“It’s actually the .5 zoom on the iPhone camera lol,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 34, wrote in an Instagram comment on Thursday, May 25, replying to someone who’d written, “Omg Ozempic.”

The exchange occurred after Cartwright shared a series of photos captioned, “Lately.” The first snap in the carousel — a mirror selfie of the Bravo star in bike shorts and a T-shirt — seemingly inspired some commenters to question Cartwright’s appearance. (Her upload also included photos of her with husband Jax Taylor and their son, Cruz, 2.)

The Kentucky native is the latest celeb to speak out about Ozempic, which is the name brand of one of several semaglutide drugs used to treat diabetes. In recent months, the medication has become popular for its off-label usage as a weight loss treatment.

Several Bravo stars — including Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs — have confessed to taking Ozempic or similar drugs, while others have vehemently denied using it. In January, Kyle Richards clapped back after sharing a selfie that showed off her toned abs.

“I have never tried ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, commented via Instagram at the time. “I’m honest about what I do. But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister.”

Earlier this week, the Halloween actress doubled down on her denial, saying that her struggle with anxiety prevents her from even trying the injectable medication.

“I can say that I have never tried it and I have never taken it,” the California native told Page Six in an interview published on Tuesday, May 23. “I’m not on any weight loss drug. If you know me, you know I have terrible anxiety so that would scare me to death. I have never, ever ever taken it.”

Richards also suggested that critics start asking questions about her costar Erika Jayne instead. “I don’t know about Erika, I have no idea, but I’m wondering why don’t people talk about her enough, she’s way skinnier than me,” the Ultimate Girls Trip alum said of the Pretty Mess author, 51. “I’m like, ‘Why are people talking about me?’ I’m so confused because she’s really lost a lot of weight.”

Catania, for her part, admitted last month that she’s been taking Mounjaro since earlier this year. “I wasn’t going to come to the reunion looking any bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 52, said during an April appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The former corrections officer added that she’s “just not hungry” since she began taking the medication, noting that she also works out with a personal trainer.