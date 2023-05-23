Never ever. Kyle Richards has again denied using diabetes drug Ozempic as a weight-loss aid, claiming that her anxiety prevents her from even trying the injections.

“I can say that I have never tried it and I have never taken it,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, told Page Six in an interview published on Tuesday, May 23. “I’m not on any weight loss drug. If you know me, you know I have terrible anxiety so that would scare me to death. I have never, ever ever taken it.”

She also suggested that Bravo fans should ask her costar Erika Jayne more questions about the drug. “I don’t know about Erika, I have no idea, but I’m wondering why don’t people talk about her enough, she’s way skinnier than me,” Richards added. “I’m like, ‘Why are people talking about me?’ I’m so confused because she’s really lost a lot of weight.”

The Halloween actress made headlines earlier this month when her ribs were visible in a since-deleted photo with cast member Dorit Kemsley. “I was sucking in because of the type of dress I had on,” Richards explained via Instagram. “Which I see now was not a good look. I am actually a healthy weight. I eat very well & workout every day. Anyone who knows me can attest to that.”

Initially, the California native denied using any diet shortcuts in January after her slimmed-down physique made headlines. ​“I have never tried ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery,” she commented via Instagram at the time. “I’m honest about what I do. But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister.”

However, that didn’t stop speculation. In April, Reza Farahan accused Richards of using the controversial weight-loss drug despite her previous claims that she credits her slimdown to quitting drinking and working out. “Sorry Kyle, you’re beautiful, the Ozempic is working,” the Shahs of Sunset alum, 49, said during an appearance on Logo’s Spill. “She looks good. She has made deals with people.”

When host Johnny Sibilly reminded Farahan that Richards denied using semaglutide shots, the former Bravo star doubled down. “I don’t care what she says,” he quipped. “We can say whatever we want to say, but she’s 50-plus.”

The real estate agent recently confirmed that he hasn’t changed his thoughts on the matter. “No 50-year-old human stops drinking and looks like that with ribs showing,” he exclusively told Us Weekly last week. “I’m saying she looks amazing, amazing. Her glow-up every season, if you look at it, they need to study it in schools. She has a Ph. D. in glow-up, I bow down to her for looking so fly. But girl, it is not from drinking and doing some exercise. It’s the Ozempic, but she looks fly.”

While Richards denied using the drug, other Housewives stars have admitted to getting help with weight-loss. Dolores Catania admitted last month to using Mounjaro, another injection for diabetes patients that results in weightless. Meanwhile, Margaret Josephs confessed in March to using a GLP-1 agonist injection similar to Ozempic.