Not holding back! Reza Farahan weighed in on the aftermath of Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval‘s affair — and he thinks they need to take a major next step.

“If it were me, I’d be putting my back into it, like, trying to make it work,” the Shahs of Sunset alum, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly at the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dogs Gala Event at The Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills on Thursday, May 18. “I’d be proposing and — if it was literally killing me inside — I would stick with her until I die, just to at least prove a point that I didn’t do all of this for nothing.”

The former Traitors star added: “If they don’t, it is such a waste and so much hurt for nothing.”

Us confirmed in March that Sandoval, 40, and longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix split after he was caught having an affair with their Vanderpump Rules costar Leviss, 28. The aftermath of the scandal was explored during the season 10 finale of the Bravo series, which aired on Wednesday, May 17.

The Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder and the former pageant queen seemed very much still together in the episode, but reports circulated on Wednesday that they’ve since called it quits. During her post-show appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, however, Madix, 37, said she doesn’t think they’ve really broken up.

“She was sending letters to my house, like, four days ago, but it was addressed to him, and it was her handwriting,” Madix told host Andy Cohen, adding that she’d only seen one letter arrive at the home she still shares with her ex-boyfriend.

The Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor added that she doesn’t think it’s likely she’ll ever forgive Sandoval or Leviss — and Farahan seemingly understands her point of view.

“I was trying to find out from [radio] listeners if Sandoval needs to be ostracized, and basically the consensus was yes,” he said, referring to his guest hosting gig on SiriusXM’s Reality Checked earlier that day. “I was like, ‘Can he not be friends with these people anymore?’ And everyone was like, ‘No. He can’t be friends, Raquel and him need to be out.'”

While Shahs of Sunset wrapped up in 2021, Farahan has stayed connected to the Bravo universe, appearing on The Traitors with Brandi Glanville and Kate Chastain earlier this year. He’s also kept up to date with other Bravolebrities’ goings-on, including the recent conversation about whether certain Housewives are using Ozempic.

In April, Farahan accused Kyle Richards of using the controversial weight-loss drug despite her previous claims that she’s never taken it. “Sorry Kyle, you’re beautiful, the Ozempic is working,” he said during an appearance on Logo’s Spill. “She looks good. She has made deals with people.”

When host Johnny Sibilly reminded Farahan that Richards, 54, has denied using the medication, the former Bravo star doubled down. “I don’t care what she says,” he quipped. “We can say whatever we want to say, but she’s 50-plus.”

The real estate agent hasn’t changed his thoughts on the matter, telling Us that he would double down again on his claim. “No 50-year-old human stops drinking and looks like that with ribs showing,” he said. “I’m saying she looks amazing, amazing. Her glow-up every season, if you look at it, they need to study it in schools. She has a Ph. D. in glow-up, I bow down to her for looking so fly. But girl, it is not from drinking and doing some exercise. It’s the Ozempic, but she looks fly.”

In January, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star denied using the drug after her slimmed-down physique made headlines. “I have never tried ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery,” she commented via Instagram. “I’m honest about what I do. But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones