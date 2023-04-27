Not cool. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright slammed Tom Sandoval for not being physically there for ex Ariana Madix when her grandmother died ahead of their split.

“She’s going through all this [pain]. He should have been with her,” Brittany, 34, said of Tom, 40, during the Thursday, April 27, episode of Peacock’s Vanderpump Rules: Watch With Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor special after reviewing the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules. “Why wasn’t he there with her?”

During Pump Rules’ Wednesday, April 26, episode, the TomTom cofounder revealed that Ariana, 37, had “a hell of a year” after losing her dog and her grandmother. Despite the Florida native’s heartbreak, Tom chose to stay in Los Angeles and go see their fertility specialist while Ariana was home with her family — which Jax, 43, didn’t understand.

“Why wouldn’t you wait for her?” Jax said while watching the show. “That’s awful. How are you not with your girl, man?”

Brittany, meanwhile, took issue with the fact that the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner appeared to be supportive of Ariana’s choice to freeze her eggs — while he was secretly hooking up with their costar Raquel Leviss. (Us Weekly confirmed in March that Ariana and Tom split after nine years in the wake of his affair with Raquel, 28.)

“I just hate that he was actually going through with this and knew that nothing was going to happen,” Brittany said on Wednesday, which prompted Jax to comment, “He’s wasting everybody’s time.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the married couple, who exited Pump Rules in 2020, pointed out that Tom blatantly denied hooking up with Raquel while the cameras were rolling — when they all now know that they were in a months-long relationship. (Both Raquel and Tom have since publicly apologized for their actions.)

“No. Nothing has happened between Raquel and I, like, nothing,” Tom insisted during an episode confessional. “Like, nothing that wouldn’t happen between, you know, like, me and Katie [Maloney].”

Brittany and Jax couldn’t hold back their laughter over the Minnesota native’s comments, particularly when he grinned at the camera.

“He is smiling. He cannot help but smile. Like, little devilish grin is what that was,” Brittany said, referring to Tom’s facial expression as a “little s—t eating grin.” Jax replied, “That’s sociopathic a little bit. Narcissistic, sociopathic.”

The twosome — who share 2-year-old son Cruz — claimed that Tom was getting “defensive” throughout the episode. “Everything that he says, he has no accountability whatsoever,” the Michigan native concluded. Brittany, meanwhile, called the whole situation “just messy.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET, while Peacock drops Vanderpump Rules: Watch With Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor on Thursdays.