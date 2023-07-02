Ariana Madix and her Vanderpump Rules costars looked chic as they filmed a group scene — without Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

Madix, 38, wore a denim mini dress with metallic gold platform heels as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday, July 2. She was accompanied by Katie Maloney, who wore a black ensemble with a floral shrug.

The duo met up with Lala Kent, who wore a patterned jumpsuit, and Scheana Shay, who paired brown leather pants with a black one-shoulder top. Shay, 38, later shared videos of herself, Madix and Maloney dancing in a restroom during their outing.

Notably absent was Leviss. The former beauty pageant contestant, 28, had a months-long affair with Sandoval, ending his nine-year romance with Madix as well as Leviss’ own friendship with the Lifetime actress.

During an extended version of the Pump Rules reunion that aired last month, Leviss told host Andy Cohen that she isn’t sure whether she’ll be back for season 11. “I don’t know. It is in question right now,” she said in the one-on-one interview, which was taped in March. “I want to.”

She is currently seeking treatment in a mental health facility, and her future with Bravo remains in the air amid negotiations.

“Raquel is going to be checking out of the mental health facility within the next 10-15 days,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, June 30, noting that Leviss “could choose to stay longer.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Pump Rules producers “have remained committed to supporting Raquel’s treatment,” the source added. “Nothing has been decided yet and it’s all still up in the air. … Both sides are hoping they can work something out so that Raquel gets the treatment she needs, and she’s still able to be included in the show.”

Leviss checked into the counseling center after filming the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale in March. During the reunion, which aired in May, Leviss revealed that Sandoval, 40, asked her to lie about the start date of their relationship, which actually began in August 2022.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” Leviss’ rep told Us in an April statement, noting that she was not seeking treatment for substance abuse. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”