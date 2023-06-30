Pump Rules Raquel Leviss to Check Out of Mental Health Facility

Raquel Leviss has “begun negotiations” for her return home after staying at a mental health facility amid Scandoval, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Raquel is going to be checking out of the mental health facility within the next 10-15 days,” the insider says, pointing out that the Vanderpump Rules star, 28, “could choose to stay longer.”

Throughout Leviss’ stay at the health center, the Pump Rules producers “have remained committed to supporting Raquel’s treatment,” the source explains.

When it comes to Leviss’ future on the Bravo series, “Nothing has been decided yet and it’s all still up in the air,” the insider tells Us. “Both sides are hoping they can work something out so that Raquel gets the treatment she needs, and she’s still able to be included in the show.”

Us previously confirmed in April that Leviss had checked herself into a mental health treatment facility after taping the season 10 Pump Rules in late March.

The Bravo cast resumed filming in March — for the show’s finale and the reunion — after news broke that Tom Sandoval cheated on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Leviss. Us confirmed that same month that Madix, 38, and Sandoval, 40, split after nine years together once she learned of his infidelity.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” Leviss’ rep told Us in an April statement, noting that their client was not seeking treatment for substance abuse. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

During the Pump Rules reunion, which aired in May, Leviss dropped a bombshell and confirmed that Sandoval asked her to lie about their relationship timeline, which actually began in August 2022. She noted that the second time the two were intimate was at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ August 2022 wedding. (Leviss also hooked up with Sandoval’s business partner, Tom Schwartz, during the same trip.)

“I know the reason why Tom wanted to lie about it is because it’s a really bad look to hook up with someone’s boyfriend in their own house when they’ve gone out of town. Especially for like a funeral of all things,” Leviss said in a confessional interview that was taped after the reunion sit-down with other cast members. “So, like, I don’t know if this is f–king killed my soul. I am so sick of lying, I hate it. I hate being deceitful. It’s horrible.” Leviss was referring to her and Sandoval’s hookup in September 2022 while Madix was mourning her grandmother’s death.

Despite receiving intense backlash for her romance with Sandoval, Leviss has remained committed to bettering herself following the season 10 drama.

“Upon the completion of filming the reunion, Raquel entered a voluntary inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility and remains there to date — 68 days and counting,” an insider exclusively told Us on June 8. “Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person.”

Earlier this month, a source told Us that Leviss “hasn’t decided whether or not she wants to come back to the show” following all the drama on and off camera. Her hesitation, however, hasn’t stopped production from moving forward. Lala Kent revealed on Monday, June 26, that she was getting “anxiety” ahead of season 11’s start on Wednesday, June 28.

“I’m just like, ‘Oh, we’re really in it again,’” Kent, 32, said during an Amazon livestream. “We usually have so much time to process — things change a lot — but nope.”