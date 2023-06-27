Lala Kent Says Pump Rules Season 11 Starts Filming Tomorrow

It may feel like Scandoval only happened yesterday, but Lala Kent revealed that the Vanderpump Rules cast is already gearing up for season 11.

“We start filming on Wednesday, [June 28],” the Give Them Lala author, 32, said on Monday, June 26, while livestreaming via Amazon. “It’s giving me anxiety. I’m just like, ‘Oh, we’re really in it again.’ We usually have so much time to process — things change a lot — but nope.”

Lala added that the show has never resumed filming so soon after wrapping the prior season. While the group finished shooting the bulk of season 10 in September 2022, Bravo resumed filming in March to capture the aftermath of Tom Sandoval‘s split from Ariana Madix following his affair with Raquel Leviss.

“This is the first time it was: ‘Film a season. Oh, wait, something really crazy happened. Pick back up cameras. Here’s nine episodes to watch by tomorrow, before the reunion. Oh, and by the way, you only have X amount of weeks to chill before we start again,'” she told viewers. “I’m not complaining, though. I sit here like, ‘I’m so tired. I don’t know what it’s gonna be like. I’m nervous. I need a break.’ But I like to work. I thrive off of a schedule because I’m a Virgo.”

Pump Rules fans are eagerly waiting to find out whether Raquel, 28, and Sandoval, 40, will return for season 11 after the explosive season finale and reunion. Several cast members — including Ariana, 38 — hinted that they don’t want anything to do with the pair after their affair, which began in August 2022.

During an extended version of the reunion that aired earlier this month, Raquel told Andy Cohen that she isn’t sure whether she’ll be back for season 11. “I don’t know. It is in question right now,” she said in the one-on-one interview, which was taped in March. “I want to.”

After the reunion filmed, Us Weekly confirmed that Raquel checked herself into a treatment facility for mental health counseling. Earlier this month, an insider told Us that the former pageant queen is still there.

“Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person,” the source said. “She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has apologized repeatedly. Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out.”

Ariana, meanwhile, has noted that she has no say in whether Raquel or Sandoval return to Pump Rules.

The Something About Her cofounder recently celebrated her birthday with new boyfriend Daniel Wai and her Pump Rules costar Scheana Shay. Ariana and the group shared plenty of snaps from the Saturday, June 24, party via social media. After turning up at a Los Angeles club, the crew headed home, where Daniel manned the stove and whipped up several dishes for his girlfriend.