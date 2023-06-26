Ariana Madix went all out for her 38th birthday, taking shots and partying with her Vanderpump Rules costars and new man Daniel Wai.

The reality star — and all of her friends — shared multiple photos and video after video of the wild celebration via Instagram on Saturday, June 24.

The group, which included Madix, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies and more, partied at a Los Angeles club. The pals shared dozens of clips from the birthday bash, including a video of Madix taking a shot and another Instagram Story of the Florida native getting champagne poured directly into her mouth. The former bartender — who wore a sultry all-black ensemble for the festivities — was also presented with a cake.

After the celebration wound down, Madix and friends headed home — where Wai manned the kitchen and cooked several dishes for his new girlfriend, as evidenced in several Instagram Stories she reposted from her pals. In one video, the Something About Her cofounder hugged the personal trainer from behind as he whipped up meals.

Madix and Wai began dating soon after her March split from longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval, who had been having a months-long affair with costar Raquel Leviss behind Madix’s back. After sharing several photos of her and the New York resident kissing at Coachella in April, Madix revealed in May that the two met at a wedding just 10 days after news broke about Scandoval.

“In no way shape or form did I go into that thinking anything, and I’ve just been taking things very, very, slow and really enjoying myself,” the Bravo personality revealed on the Today show at the time. Since then, the pair have traveled to New York and L.A. together multiple times. (Wai is based in the Big Apple, while Madix lives in Los Angeles.)

“Ariana is having a great time with Daniel,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month, noting that it’s “refreshing” for her to date “someone who treats her with so much respect and compassion.”

She “couldn’t help but fall for him” after her split from Sandoval, 40, the source added, adding that Madix believes Wai is the “total package.”

The TomTom co-owner, for his part, is “taking a break” from his romance with Leviss, 28, amid the drama, he told Howie Mandel in April. The former beauty queen, for her part, has been in a mental health facility since filming the bombshell, three-part Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion in late March.

“Upon the completion of filming the reunion, Raquel entered a voluntary inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility and remains there to date — 68 days and counting,” a source exclusively told Us on June 8. “Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person.”