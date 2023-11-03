The first trailer for Vanderpump Rules season 11 is already promising plenty of feuds, fights and falling outs.

Fans got a glimpse at the drama — from broken friendships to savage confrontations — during the BravoCon panel for the show on Friday, November 3. The cast, including Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval, were all present at the event.

In the sneak peek, the group is seen at a beach outing where James, 32, draws a line between Ariana, 38, and Sandoval’s respective sides. “Don’t go over the line,” he warns the others as the costars reunite on screen.

Lisa Vanderpump tries to advocate for Sandoval, 41, in a separate scene with Lala, 33, and Scheana, 37, saying, “To lose his best friend and his business is up the creek. Everything has gone wrong in his life.”

Sandoval potentially is able to make amends with Scheana, who hugs him in the clip. However, Katie, 36, reminds Scheana that she can’t be friends with Sandoval and remain loyal to Ariana at the same time.

“If you’re going to be friends with him, she’s going to f—king cut you off,” Katie tells Scheana. “Think about your next move very carefully.”

The most shocking moment though is when Ariana directly addresses Sandoval. “Ruin my life, my home and then attempt to kill my f—king dog. My lawyer will be dealing with you,” she says before Sandoval contemplates leaving in another scene from the beach outing.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11, which premieres in January 2024, comes months after Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss came to light. News broke in March that Ariana and Sandoval called it quits after nearly a decade-long romance due to his infidelity. Filming had wrapped on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, but cameras were picked back up to capture the aftermath of the cheating scandal.

After facing her costars during the season 10 reunion, Raquel, 29, checked herself into a treatment center for her mental health. She later confirmed she wouldn’t return to the show for season 11.

Sandoval, for his part, returned to the Bravo series after the scandal even though most of his cast mates were not on speaking terms with him. As filming kicked off earlier this summer, Scheana addressed the challenges she has faced so far after sharing several scenes with Sandoval.

“There was one day [that was] beyond the most emotionally draining day I have ever had in 11 seasons of Vanderpump Rules,” she shared during her Amazon Live in July. “No joke, my eyelashes hurt from how much I cried that day. My contacts were dry and I was congested. I felt weak in every way possible. Eleven seasons and that day got me the most.”

Scheana recalled being paired off with Sandoval for a “spiritual meditation” exercise.

“It was very uncomfortable,” she noted, though she called the interaction “good TV” for viewers. “I don’t like what he did to Ariana, obviously. Him and I have had a really long friendship so everyone always [says], ‘Oh, Scheana the flip-flopper, Scheana needs to have loyalty.’ And losing a friendship of that long has obviously been a struggle.”

Lala also hinted that viewers are in for some surprising twists and turns.

“There will be a day where the dust settles. People move on. It is the strangest season that we have ever filmed,” she said on her “Give Them Lala” podcast that same month. “Usually when we film I am like, ‘I can’t wait until this airs.’ This round I am more, ‘I am going to go do and be and then I will retreat because I am very much in a healing process right now.'”

Last month, Ariana weighed in on what she learned since the scandal.

“This situation made me realize that I can do hard things. The worst-case scenario literally did happen, and I was OK. Like, look — you can handle what’s thrown at you,” Ariana, who was crowned Us Weekly‘s inaugural Reality Star of the Year, exclusively told Us. “I’ve grown up [since joining the show]. I’m somebody who never really wanted to grow up. [But] over time, I’ve been able to love myself more and give myself a lot more grace when it comes to things we go through during filming. And that has allowed me to give others more grace.”