Lala Kent offered a glimpse at how the Vanderpump Rules cast has been adjusting to sharing the screen with Tom Sandoval after his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss.

“It is a strange dynamic. I’m also in a very strange place where I am trying to heal and not project my experience onto everybody that I see. I am trying to [be] proactive [and be] a little bit more forgiving, light-hearted and understanding,” Lala, 32, teased on Monday, August 8, during an Amazon Live. “That is not a place I have always been super comfortable in.”

While discussing season 11, the reality star went on to say that she has been learning a lot about herself. “I have always been more comfortable [going toe-to-toe with someone]. Even though it doesn’t feel good, it just feels more disconnected,” she continued. “I am learning that I only felt super comfortable getting really connected with my family.”

Later in the stream, Lala poked fun at the feud rumors about her and Ariana Madix after fans questioned where they currently stand.

“No. I don’t know what you are talking about. Just kidding,” she joked while making faces at the camera. “It is the funkiest season I have ever filmed in my life. I know I keep saying it to you guys, but it is just weird and so hard. We have never had a shift in the dynamic like this before, obviously.”

Lala went on to say that “all is good” in her friendship with Ariana, 38. The duo have been spotted filming season 11 alongside costars Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay and James Kennedy when cameras started rolling again last month.

As fans await new episodes, Lala previously suggested that there will be certain firsts on the hit Bravo series.

“You will see a bit of a turn where there’s things that I have maybe needed in the past that I didn’t get because people were like, ‘Oh, she’s got her own back,'” she said during the July 26 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “There is a little bit of a twist which I was very, very thankful for. It is just a very interesting environment to be a part of.”

Lala continued: “There will be a day where the dust settles. People move on. It is the strangest season that we have ever filmed. Usually when we film I am like, ‘I can’t wait until this airs.’ This round I am more, ‘I am going to go do and be and then I will retreat because I am very much in a healing process right now.'”

Viewers have already seen where some costars stand after Ariana previously made it clear she won’t be filming with Sandoval, 41, and Raquel, 28. The trio made headlines in March when news broke about Sandoval and Ariana’s split after nearly a decade of dating due to his infidelity.

At the time, Ariana said she had no plans to cross paths with Sandoval or Raquel again.

“No. I have nothing to say to either of them,” she told The New York Times in May, when asked whether she was “open to filming with” her ex and former friend after their affair. “Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck.”

Sandoval has been sharing the screen with his fellow costars — except Ariana — in the aftermath of the drama.

Raquel, for her part, has been missing from filming after she previously entered a mental health facility. Her dog, Graham Cracker, made an appearance last month when he was reunited with James, 31. The pet’s name has since been changed to Hippie.