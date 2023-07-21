Raquel Leviss’ mother, Laura Leviss, addressed speculation about why she rehomed the Vanderpump Rules star’s beloved pooch, Graham.

“Rachel put Graham into behavior classes after breaking up with James [Kennedy] because he had bitten several people,” Laura told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, July 21, using her 28-year-old daughter’s birth name. “When Rachel went into the mental health facility, she asked us to care for Graham as we have many times before. While caring for him he bit me to the bone, causing severe damage.”

Laura shared a photo of her injury with the outlet, in which she had a bloody gash on the side of her pointer finger.

Raquel adopted the pup during her romance with Kennedy, 31, infamously throwing him a blowout “puppy party” on season 7 of Vanderpump Rules. After the twosome called off their engagement in December 2021, Raquel retained primary custody of Graham. The former beauty queen ultimately entered a mental health treatment facility earlier this year following her affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval during his relationship with longtime partner Ariana Madix. Laura subsequently took over care of Graham.

After Graham allegedly injured Laura, she claimed she visited two doctors who both suggested that the dog should be put to sleep. Laura told ET that they “absolutely declined” the option and instead sought a rehabilitation center where Graham could learn better behavior from an established trainer at California Doodle Rescue.

She continued: “My daughter nor I ever dumped Graham and want nothing but the best for him.”

According to Laura, two trainers at California Doodle Rescue were bitten by Graham but still tried to get him rehomed. After Graham alledgedly bit his new owner, the dog was returned to the rescue. Lisa Vanderpump and her Vanderpump Dogs Rescue organization were then enlisted to find Graham his forever home.

Kennedy has since taken in Graham. “Look who made his way back home, back into my life. I’ll take care of you forever, and I love you,” he wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, July 19, sharing photos of himself, girlfriend Ally Lewber and the pup.

Raquel has not yet spoken out about Graham’s behavioral issues, but reportedly left her treatment facility earlier this month. She was spotted visiting family in Tuscon, Arizona, on Tuesday, July 18, looking casual in shorts, a t-shirt and a “Be a good person” hat.

Madix, for her part, raised concerns about Graham during her tell-all interview on “Call Her Daddy” after Scandoval broke. “Rachel would bring Graham over [to my house], who is honestly a terror,” the Something About Her owner, 38, said during the podcast episode. “He bit me before. Just putting it out there. He’s not a well-trained dog [and] he’s kind of a little jerk.”