Jennifer Garner, Nick Jonas and more stars know there’s nothing better than a pet party to celebrate their four-legged companions’ birthdays.
Garner has raised a coop of chickens in her backyard for many years. In July 2018, Garner even celebrated their “hatch day” with a homemade bug cake.
Jonas, for his part, hosted a puppy party in August 2021 for German Shepherd Gino, who was originally a gift from wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas two years earlier. (The married couple also are proud dog parents to Diana and Panda.)
The Jonas Brothers musician presented Gino with a custom cake made out of dog treats and his name written across the top in icing. Jonas also wrapped a new bone toy as an additional present.
Amanda Seyfried also loves doting on her pooch, Finn. To commemorate his special day in September 2022, she had a custom cake made of his face.
Scroll below to see photos of the stars’ pet birthday parties: