Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Jennifer Garner, Nick Jonas and More Stars Celebrate Beloved Pets’ Birthdays Over the Years: Party Photos

By
Stars Celebrate Their Beloved Pets Birthdays Over the Years
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Matt Baron/Shutterstock
13

Deal of the Day

weekend-deals-labor-day
BOGO

Jennifer Garner, Nick Jonas and more stars know there’s nothing better than a pet party to celebrate their four-legged companions’ birthdays.

Garner has raised a coop of chickens in her backyard for many years. In July 2018, Garner even celebrated their “hatch day” with a homemade bug cake.

Jonas, for his part, hosted a puppy party in August 2021 for German Shepherd Gino, who was originally a gift from wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas two years earlier. (The married couple also are proud dog parents to Diana and Panda.)

The Jonas Brothers musician presented Gino with a custom cake made out of dog treats and his name written across the top in icing. Jonas also wrapped a new bone toy as an additional present.

Amanda Seyfried also loves doting on her pooch, Finn. To commemorate his special day in September 2022, she had a custom cake made of his face.

Scroll below to see photos of the stars’ pet birthday parties:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

More Stories