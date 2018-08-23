A pawsome pair! Wells Adams celebrated his bloodhound Carl’s birthday with an adorable photo of the pup showing off his long ears.

“Everyone tell @carlthebloodhound happy 4th birthday!” Adams, 34, wrote alongside the sweet Instagram snapshot on Wednesday, August 22. “It was actually yesterday but he’s a dog and has no idea what’s going on.”

Back in May, Adams posted the same photo on Carl’s Instagram account when celebrating his own special day. “Happy birthday Dad. I love us both so much I put us on a cake,” read the caption. “Can I have a piece?

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender and his canine companion previously moved from Nashville into girlfriend Sarah Hyland’s Los Angeles home. Before venturing cross-country, Adams revealed his fears about Carl adapting to life on the west coast with Hyland’s furry family.

“I’m most concerned about my dogs and her dogs,” The Bachelorette alum said on a July episode of his podcast with Brandi Cyrus, “Your Favorite Thing.” He added: “Truly a blended family. Carl sleeps on my bed, right? And [Sarah’s] dog Boo sleeps on her bed. What’s gonna happen? … [Our bed is] not big enough!”

But everything seemed to work out as Adams frequently shares photos of Carl and Boo sleeping peacefully alongside himself and Hyland, 27.

Us Weekly broke the news in October that Adams and Hyland started seeing each other after he slid into her DMs. A source told Us last month that the couple “are extremely serious and friends expect they’ll be engaged” very soon.

Another insider added, “She’s never been this serious about anybody and all of her friends completely support them and think Wells is great for her.”

