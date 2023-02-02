An egg-cellent furry friend! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Jennifer Garner and more celebrities have expanded their families with pet chickens.

“She’s always wanted chickens,” the Duke of Sussex said of his wife during their March 2021 CBS tell-all interview, giving a tour of their chicken coop.

Harry and the Duchess of Sussex — who moved to California in 2020 after stepping down from their duties as senior royals — added a home for their rescued chickens in “Archie’s Chick Inn.” (The coop’s name refers to their eldest son Archie, who was born in May 2019.)

The Suits alum — who noted that she just “[loves] rescuing” animals from chickens to her pet dogs — further gushed about their new residence in Montecito, California. “It’s so basic, but it’s really fulfilling. Just getting back down to basics,” Meghan, who welcomed daughter Lilibet with the duke in June 2021, added at the time.

Garner, for her part, is equally fond of the chickens that she has raised through the years.

“If there isn’t a Chicken Lady Day 🐣, there really should be. Man, my life gets more exciting all the time,” the Alias alum wrote via Instagram in November 2017. “Meet one of our ladies, 🐔Regina George. Regina loves long walks, dehydrated bugs, and kale. Regina hates … carbs.”

Regina George — named after Rachel McAdams’ Mean Girls character — later died in April 2018 of natural causes. In addition to her chickens, Garner — who coparents three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck — is also a proud dog mom to Birdie.

Hilary Duff’s home is also full of children and various animals.

“We got [our] chicken coop before we got the last baby,” the Younger alum said during a January 2023 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, referring to her and husband Matthew Koma’s daughter Mae, who was born in 2021. “We still like the chicken coop. We go out in the morning and give them fruit and stuff.”

Duff — who also shares daughter Banks, born in 2018, with Koma and son Luca, born in 2012, with ex Mike Comrie — and her brood have enjoyed eating farm-fresh eggs every day since adding the coop to their backyard.

“Some of [them] give us blue eggs and pink eggs,” the Disney Channel alum — who adopted dog Ham in late 2022 — revealed at the time. “It’s a lot of fun though. We love going out there. I never thought I was going to be raising kids in L.A., I’m from Texas, and so having the coop in the backyard is very [nice].”

