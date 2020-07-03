Girl power! Sophia Bush has added two chicks to her quarantine crew — and named them after “inspiring” women.

The One Tree Hill alum, 37, announced on Thursday, July 2, that she is now raising chickens amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“And in the midst of all the things, we find our joy,” Bush wrote via Instagram, alongside a closeup photo of her two new pets. “The flock keeps growing 💛🐥.”

The “Work in Progress” podcast host also shared a screenshot of a text conversation with friend Glennon Doyle, which is where the name “G” came from for one of the little yellow birds.

“And these two?! These feisty blondes, who are tinier than some but MIGHTY??” Bush texted Doyle, describing the newest additions to her family. “Who fight their way in and up onto things to chirp and (I think) inspire the others? Who are INSEPARABLE and seem to have their own language? Well. With your approval I’d like to call them Abby and G.”

The Chicago P.D. alum continued: “They came from different places but they are cut from the same cloth. That is all. This is my chicken saga. I am naming each and every one after an inspiring, trailblazing woman. You two are two of those to me. LOVE YOU FIERCELY! In life, and in hens.”

The other chick is named after Doyle’s wife, Olympian Abby Wambach. Bush shared a second version of the photo of herself holding the pets with her followers — but this time, she inserted her friends’ faces over the birds to show which one was which.

Doyle, 44, initially shared the series of photos on her Instagram account, writing, “Got this pic and text last night from my sister Sophia Bush — lover of all humans and animals — who has used her quarantine to foster dogs and is now lovingly raising chicks and naming them after fierce women.”

She added: “We love them so much. Soph, please keep your cabinets open. It will make G much more comfortable. Love in Life And In Hens, Big G and A.”

The two chicks are the latest animals to join Bush’s squad. The California native has been fostering two dogs, Maggie and Theo, since the pandemic began.

On day 21 of quarantine, Bush took the pups on an outing to “shake off the I’ve-been-in-my-house-for-so-long blues.” She shared a series of photos of the dogs walking around in her car in April, while socially distancing from outside people.

“So I took the foster babies for drive. It was almost like I had something to do,” the John Tucker Must Die star wrote on Instagram at the time. “And they loved sticking their heads out the window. Not a bad solo activity to shake off the sunday scaries. Kept the #StayHome vibe going, staying in-vehicle. *And don’t worry, y’all. I took these while I was parked. I’m not a dummy!*”

In addition to spending time with her foster pets, Bush was spotted holding hands with Grant Hughes in May.