Treat Your Pet! 5 Gifts From Chewy That Will Have Your Dog’s Tail Wagging

We’ve all mostly wrapped up our holiday shopping by this point, but there is one family member we would never forget: our dog. Our dog may not quite understand what the holidays are, but that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve a few gifts of their own. They’ve lifted our spirits all year long, so why lift theirs a little too? And hey, even if you’re a little late, it’s not like they know what date it is!

Chewy has so many fun and paw-sitively adorable gifts for your pup right now, from personalized accessories to winter-themed toys they’ll never want to let go (until you tell them to “drop it”). Want to see our picks? Let’s do it!

This Personalized Bandana

A dog in a bandana. Always cute. A dog in a personalized bandana? Let me grab my camera. Any pup will look like a star in this buffalo plaid accessory, personalized with their very own name!

Get the Frisco Personalized Buffalo Plaid Printed Dog & Cat Bandana starting at $12 at Chewy!

This Pupbucks Toy

Want your dog to enjoy a PSL with you? This squishy toy lets them get in on the seasonal spirit without having to actually consume any coffee. They still might become a bit hyper from the excitement of playing with it though!

Get the Frisco Holiday Spiced Cider Plush Squeaky Dog Toy (originally $10) for just $9 at Chewy!

This Nerf Blaster

Fetch is always a fun game for an active dog, but this Nerf blaster takes it to the next level, shooting tennis balls up to 50 feet into the air! Even better is that you won’t have to tire your arm out while using it!

Get the Nerf Dog Tennis Ball Blaster Dog Toy for just $20 at Chewy!

This Personalized Bowl

Personalized food or water bowls are especially great for people who have multiple pets. Each one of these can be customized with a furry friend’s name and photo, plus a unique background!

Get the Frisco Personalized Boho Damask Ceramic Dog Bowl for just $20 at Chewy!

This Insulated Winter Coat

Your dog may love playing in the snow and going on winter walks, but their own coat of fur can only do so much in frigid temperatures. This insulated quilted jacket will help keep them warm — and cute. Just look at the bow and plush collar!

Get the Frisco Aspen Insulated Quilted Dog & Cat Jacket with Bow starting at $16 at Chewy!

