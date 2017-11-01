Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Dogs Are Just Like Us

Dogs on dogs on dogs! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend keep expanding their four-legged family, and they sure do know how to spoil them. Watch the latest video in our “Pets, They’re Just Like Us” series to see all of their furry friends!

These 5 dogs (Puddy, Pepper, Penny, Pippa, and Pooey) don’t just dress up on Halloween. The Lip Sync Battle host, 31, posts countless photos of the pooches in costume on her Instagram account. They keep up with the trends, just like Us. Teigen’s feed is full of photos of the bulldogs in their Christmas sweaters around the holidays and bunny onesies, and she even accessorizes the pups with floral crowns.

😂 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 20, 2016 at 1:39pm PST

Though Legend and Teigen keep busy with their now 18-month-old daughter, Luna, they have been spoiling their dog babies long before she was born. In one of Teigen’s Instagram posts from 2013, her mom, Vilailuck, is giving the Pippa the French bulldog a manicure.

I just walked outside to this A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 15, 2013 at 3:48pm PDT

The pups also don’t take a back seat when it comes to traveling. They’ve flown privately with the power couple on numerous occasions. Because just like Us, dogs need a vacation, too! In one Instagram post from 2015, Teigen captions a photo of Puddy coming down the plane’s stairs: “Finally back in NYC with the whole gang!”

Legend, 38, even threw a wedding ceremony for their dogs Puddy and Pippa, which was shared on Omaze’s Youtube channel. The “All of Me” singer serenaded the pups as they walked down the aisle – too cute!

Though the pooches may have to share the attention with their little sis Luna now, they are still living large. Check out more of their antics in the video above!

