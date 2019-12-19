



Woman’s best friend! Amanda Seyfried is not shy about showing love for her bestie, Australian shepherd Finn. And from the looks of her Instagram feed, he loves her right back and is the perfect sidekick.

Sit, stay, fetch … or balance, play dress up and do celebrity impressions! These are just a few of the special tricks that Finn has mastered since being adopted by Seyfried. The two met while she was working on the set of the HBO series Big Love. A cast member’s dog gave birth and Seyfried was confident that she could help find the puppies homes. Many of her friends already had dogs of their own, though, and before she knew it, Finn had found an enormous place in her heart — and her home. Now, Finn and Seyfried are pretty much inseparable.

Seyfried is also a passionate ambassador for the Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal welfare organization focused on ending the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters.

Finn isn’t the only love of Seyfried’s life, of course. The Les Miserables actress and hubby Thomas Sadoski welcomed a baby girl in March 2017. And if Finn’s calm demeanor while balancing food on his nose and wearing hilarious costumes is any indication, he’ll be a loving (and adorable) big brother!

