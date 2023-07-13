Scheana Shay might score Vanderpump Rules another Emmy nomination after filming a heated season 11 confrontation with Tom Sandoval.

The “Good as Gold” singer, 37, was spotted arguing with Sandoval, 41, in the back of Lisa Vanderpump‘s SUR restaurant in California on Wednesday, July 12. In footage obtained by TMZ, Scheana was heard yelling at Sandoval about how he “f–ked Raquel” before storming off.

The Bravo hit series, which received an Emmy nod on Wednesday for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, resumed production in June as the aftermath of Sandoval’s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss continues.

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Sandoval and Ariana Madix ended their relationship after nearly a decade of dating due to his infidelity. At the time, a new finale was filmed for season 10 so the cast could address the drama before taping a three-part reunion special.

Scheana spoke to Sandoval about the affair in the finale — which she later admitted wasn’t easy for her. “Every single thing we spoke of in that conversation felt so important,” she exclusively told Us at the time. “It was one of the harder conversations and scenes I’ve ever filmed, to be honest. It was a really challenging scene to get through. It was really, really tough.”

The podcast host, however, was unable to film with Raquel, 28, for the reunion after the former beauty pageant queen filed an order of protection against her costar. Per court documents obtained by Us in March, Raquel claimed she had a physical altercation with Scheana after coming clean about her affair with Sandoval following the women’s joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Due to the order, Scheana was required to stay 100 years away from Raquel when the reunion taped. The Pump Rules OG filmed her segment on stage before swapping places with her former friend. Raquel, for her part, revealed during the May special that she planned to drop the restraining order.

Scheana later opened up about what went down between her and Raquel after the temporary restraining order was officially dropped. “There’s barkers and there’s biters in this group. And that night, I was a biter. I had no words because nothing was getting through to her,” she claimed on a March episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast. “When she touched me, I was just so enraged. I was just like, ‘Get off me! Get out of my space.’ I just needed her away from me in that moment.”

After the drama unfolded onscreen, Scheana took to social media to reflect on how the controversy affected her mental health.

“Laughter w my daughter was exactly what I needed after reliving the emotions from tonight’s episode,” the reality star, who shares daughter Summer Moon, 2, with husband Brock Davies, captioned an Instagram Story in May. “Recently, I have upped my therapy, started working out again and am trying to take better care of myself to be the best mom I can be. The past few months have definitely taken a toll on me, but I’m feeling strong and just want to thank you all for being on this journey with all of us right now.”