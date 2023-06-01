Taking time for herself. Scheana Shay reflected on how Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal affected her mental health after watching the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion.

“Laughter w my daughter was exactly what I needed after reliving the emotions from tonight’s episode,” the reality star, 37, who shares daughter Summer Moon, 2, with husband Brock Davies, captioned an Instagram story on Wednesday, May 31.

Shay noted that her mental health declined as she dealt with the aftermath of the drama. “Recently, I have upped my therapy, started working out again and am trying to take better care of myself to be the best mom I can be,” she added. “The past few months have definitely taken a toll on me, but I’m feeling strong and just want to thank you all for being on this journey with all of us right now.”

The “Good as Gold” artist’s update came hours after Bravo viewers watched her burst into tears during Wednesday night’s part 2 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

“First of all, the betrayal of two of my best friends, that is heartbreaking in itself,” Shay told Andy Cohen about her emotional state since news broke about Leviss, 28, and Sandoval’s affair. “But then to throw all of this on top of it, when I did nothing but take care of [Raquel]? I gave her a home to live in when she didn’t have anywhere to go. I was the sister to her that she didn’t have growing up. I did everything for her. And for her to do this to me? It has taken such a toll on me. I have not been able to be completely present for my daughter.”

Us Weekly confirmed in March that the TomTom co-owner, 40, and Ariana Madix had called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his infidelity. That same month, Shay made headlines when Leviss filed an order of protection after accusing the “Scheananigans” podcast host of a physical altercation following their joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

As a result, Shay and Leviss were unable to tape the reunion together. The former friends swapped places and production kept them 100 yards away from each other throughout the day. During a one-on-one interview with Cohen, 54, the model revealed that she was planning to drop the restraining order.

Shay, for her part, opened up about what went down between her and Leviss after the temporary restraining order was officially dropped.

“There’s barkers and there’s biters in this group. And that night, I was a biter. I had no words because nothing was getting through to her,” she claimed on a March episode of her podcast. “When she touched me, I was just so enraged. I was just like, ‘Get off me! Get out of my space.’ I just needed her away from me in that moment.”

The California native later discussed whether she thought Leviss and Sandoval had any remorse for their behavior toward Madix, 37.

“No, [Raquel has no remorse about the situation],” she exclusively told Us in May before noting that she felt differently about the bar owner. “I know he absolutely has a lot of regrets. I don’t know how much you’ll see in our [onscreen] conversation, but also then we have a whole reunion. But she was, like, sociopathic. It was very bizarre to just see someone cry so hard over a pageant and not ruining their best friend’s relationship.”

Shay went on to say that she would be willing to film with the duo in season 11. “I can picture [us filming together] because I’ve had to picture it. That’s the name of the game. But I can’t envision what type of event that would be at. It would have to be something Lisa Vanderpump hosts,” she added at the time. “[Because] they’re not getting invited to any birthday parties, that’s for sure.”

The third part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs on Wednesday, June 6, at 9 p.m. ET.