Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are making their highly anticipated return to Bravo on the network’s upcoming Vanderpump Rules spinoff series.

News of the trio’s return to reality TV first broke in June 2023, three years after Kristen was fired from the show and Jax and Brittany announced their exit.

In June 2020, Kristen was booted from the series — alongside Stassi Schroeder — due to past racially insensitive behavior toward former costar Faith Stowers. Jax and Brittany revealed their own departure later that year. (While Kristen and Jax had starred on Pump Rules since its 2013 premiere, Brittany joined the series two years later after she started dating Jax.)

Brittany later hinted at her and Jax’s interest in coming back to Bravo in an interview with Us Weekly amid the fallout of Scandoval.

“We’re definitely getting the itch ‘cause it was fun to have the cameras over and have crew over,” Brittany, who recapped several season 10 episodes of Vanderpump Rules for Peacock with Jax, exclusively told Us in June 2023 after they made several public appearances to weigh in on former costar Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal.

“Going through that whole lifestyle again was so fun,” she continued. “Like, when we did Watch What Happens Live [With Andy Cohen], I got a little teary backstage ‘cause this was such a big part of my life for six years basically — and for Jax, like, nine. So, it just felt really good to do those things again.”

Scroll down for everything to know about Kristen, Jax and Brittany’s Bravo return:

What Is the Spinoff Series About?

According to Deadline, the show will focus on a group of friends as they leave their wild younger years behind in exchange for parenthood and adult life in California’s San Fernando Valley. The first season received an eight-episode order.

Has Filming on the ‘Pump Rules’ Spinoff Started?

In July 2023, Lala Kent confirmed that her former costars were filming, sharing on Amazon Live, “It is fully happening, and I think they start this week. It is so weird that they have a show and they aren’t on our show. And as of now, we aren’t on their show. We are all best friends and we should be filming a show together.”

Will Any ‘Pump Rules’ Stars Make an Appearance on the New Show?

After Lala offered a production update, she was spotted with the trio at a party in July 2023. Scheana Shay was also in attendance at the bash, where cameras appeared to be filming the festivities.

What Has the Cast Shared About the Show?

During an appearance on Kristen’s “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” podcast in July 2023, Jax apologized for his “attendance and flakiness,” which he blamed on his schedule, adding, “[We have been] a little busy and everyone will find out sooner or later what we have going on.”