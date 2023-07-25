Lala Kent confirmed that Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute are mere days away from filming their Vanderpump Rules spinoff series.

“You will have to stay tuned for that. It is fully happening, and I think they start this week,” Lala, 32, shared on Monday, July 24, during her Amazon Live. “It is so weird that they have a show and they aren’t on our show. And as of now, we aren’t on their show. We are all best friends and we should be filming a show together.”

Jax, 44, Brittany, 34, and Kristen’s return to Bravo made headlines last month after Deadline reported that the trio were locked into a new reality series. The show, which has an eight-episode order, will focus on a group of friends as they leave their wild younger years behind in exchange for parenthood and adult life in California’s San Fernando Valley.

As Bravo fans know, Jax and Kristen, 40, were original cast members on Vanderpump Rules when it debuted in 2013. Brittany subsequently joined the series in 2015 after she started dating Jax.

The couple, who wed in 2019, announced their departure in December 2020.

“The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Jax wrote in a statement shared via Instagram. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you.”

Kristen, for her part, was fired alongside Stassi Schroeder in June 2020 due to past racially insensitive behavior toward former costar Faith Stowers. Newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also axed for their own controversial social media posts.

The He’s Making You Crazy author broke her silence about the scandal one month later. “I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned is that I have so much to learn,” she said on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in July 2020. “I know that’s super cliché and a lot of people say that, but it’s absolutely true, because I think that I thought that I understood racism, but now I’m really learning about unconscious bias. Learning about anti-racism. Learning about how we can do things locally to really truly make changes and putting work into your community locally to make those changes I think [are] so important.”

Earlier this year, Kristen returned to Vanderpump Rules in the aftermath of ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss. Kristen made a brief cameo on the season 10 finale to show support for Ariana Madix, who called it quits with Sandoval, 41, after nine years of dating because of his affair.

The current cast of Vanderpump Rules — which includes Lala, Ariana, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz and James Kennedy — has since started filming season 11. Scheana Shay recently discussed the challenges of interacting with Sandoval on screen.

“We went to Tahoe, it was all filmed for season 11. Ariana and Katie did not come, but Tom Sandoval did. There was one day [that was] beyond the most emotionally draining day I have ever had in 11 seasons of Vanderpump Rules,” Scheana, 37, shared during her own Amazon Live on Monday. “No joke, my eyelashes hurt from how much I cried that day. My contacts were dry and I was congested. I felt weak in every way possible. 11 seasons and that day got me the most.”