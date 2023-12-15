Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Ariana Madix Defends Lala Kent for Being ‘Kind and Supportive’ After Filming ‘Pump Rules’ Season 11

By
Ariana Madix Defends Lala Kent for Being Kind and Supportive After Filming Pump Rules Season 11
Ariana Madix and Lala Kent Todd Williamson/Bravo

Ariana Madix and Lala Kent are on great terms — despite what the trailer for Vanderpump Rules season 11 had Us believe.

Bravo released a sneak peek at the upcoming season on Monday, December 11, which showed the entire cast dealing with the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ affair. As Ariana, 38, thrived in her personal and professional life, Lala, 33, appeared to throw shade at her costar’s success.

“I have never experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly becomes God!” Lala said at the end of the clip. Fans were quick to question whether Lala was jealous of the opportunities that were offered to Ariana after her split from Sandoval, 41, played out in the public eye.

Lala, however, shut down assumptions that she isn’t proud of Ariana.

Everything-to-Know-About--Vanderpump-Rules--Season-11-Following-Raquel-Leviss-and-Tom-Sandoval-s-Affair-Scandal-173

Related: Everything to Know About 'Pump Rules' Season 11

“I have always been a fan of hers. I think that that shows throughout the years,” she told listeners during an Amazon Live on Wednesday, December 13. “Have we had our ups and downs? Absolutely. But to see my friend thrive after such heartbreak? I am so happy for her, and I am so proud of her.”

Ariana Madix Defends Lala Kent for Being Kind and Supportive After Filming Pump Rules Season 11
Ariana Madix and Lala Kent Casey Durkin/Bravo

The “Give Them Lala” podcast host said her “suddenly becomes God” comment was “taken out of context,” adding, “That’s what the trailer is meant to do. It riled everyone up, everyone is talking about the trailer, everyone is giving their feedback, people are arguing in the comments section — that’s what we want.”

Despite the backlash, Lala remained unbothered by the passionate response to the teaser.

Vanderpump Rules Lala Kent Through Years

Related: Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Through the Years

“The second no one has an opinion on the television we’re making, we no longer have a show,” she concluded. “So, whether you love me, you can’t stand me, you think I’m incredible or you think I’m jealous, it’s all the same to me. My name stays in your mouth. I want Ariana’s name to stay in your mouth. I want you to eat and breathe Vanderpump Rules.”

Ariana, meanwhile, took to social media to offer an update on her friendship with Lala, writing about her in TikTok comments on Thursday, December 14. “But she’s been honestly very kind and supportive even since filming and I love her a lot a lot.”

In response to a comment about how Ariana’s decision not to speak to Sandoval in the season 11 finale might have caused Lala’s remark, she replied, “Correct. Except anyone can turn down a production request. They aren’t God and I’m not God. Just someone who said no like other cast [members] have many times.”

Biggest Vanderpump Rules Feuds And Where Relationships Stand Today

Related: Biggest 'Vanderpump Rules' Feuds Ever — and Where the Relationships Stand

Bravo fans haven’t just been focused on where Ariana and Lala stand. Elsewhere in the trailer, Tom Schwartz revealed that he previously hooked up with Scheana Shay in Las Vegas, which seemingly happened at some point during his relationship with now-ex-wife Katie Maloney.

Serious Skincare Age Disrupter

Deal of the Day

Shop Serious Skincare's Powerhouse Age Disruptor Serum on Sale Today View Deal

Scheana, 38, urged viewers to wait for the entire story to unfold on screen, writing in an Instagram comment, “Things that were supposed to go to the grave. BUT it’s not exactly what you think … stay tuned!”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules premieres on Bravo Tuesday, January 30, at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

In this article

Everything to Know About the Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal - 171 A Rose For The Grave: The Randy Roth Story Premiere - LA, Los Angeles, United States - 17 Feb 2023

Ariana Madix
Lala Kent

Lala Kent
VANDERPUMP RULES Bio 538

Vanderpump Rules

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!