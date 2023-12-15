Ariana Madix and Lala Kent are on great terms — despite what the trailer for Vanderpump Rules season 11 had Us believe.

Bravo released a sneak peek at the upcoming season on Monday, December 11, which showed the entire cast dealing with the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ affair. As Ariana, 38, thrived in her personal and professional life, Lala, 33, appeared to throw shade at her costar’s success.

“I have never experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly becomes God!” Lala said at the end of the clip. Fans were quick to question whether Lala was jealous of the opportunities that were offered to Ariana after her split from Sandoval, 41, played out in the public eye.

Lala, however, shut down assumptions that she isn’t proud of Ariana.

“I have always been a fan of hers. I think that that shows throughout the years,” she told listeners during an Amazon Live on Wednesday, December 13. “Have we had our ups and downs? Absolutely. But to see my friend thrive after such heartbreak? I am so happy for her, and I am so proud of her.”

The “Give Them Lala” podcast host said her “suddenly becomes God” comment was “taken out of context,” adding, “That’s what the trailer is meant to do. It riled everyone up, everyone is talking about the trailer, everyone is giving their feedback, people are arguing in the comments section — that’s what we want.”

Despite the backlash, Lala remained unbothered by the passionate response to the teaser.

“The second no one has an opinion on the television we’re making, we no longer have a show,” she concluded. “So, whether you love me, you can’t stand me, you think I’m incredible or you think I’m jealous, it’s all the same to me. My name stays in your mouth. I want Ariana’s name to stay in your mouth. I want you to eat and breathe Vanderpump Rules.”

Ariana, meanwhile, took to social media to offer an update on her friendship with Lala, writing about her in TikTok comments on Thursday, December 14. “But she’s been honestly very kind and supportive even since filming and I love her a lot a lot.”

In response to a comment about how Ariana’s decision not to speak to Sandoval in the season 11 finale might have caused Lala’s remark, she replied, “Correct. Except anyone can turn down a production request. They aren’t God and I’m not God. Just someone who said no like other cast [members] have many times.”

Bravo fans haven’t just been focused on where Ariana and Lala stand. Elsewhere in the trailer, Tom Schwartz revealed that he previously hooked up with Scheana Shay in Las Vegas, which seemingly happened at some point during his relationship with now-ex-wife Katie Maloney.

Scheana, 38, urged viewers to wait for the entire story to unfold on screen, writing in an Instagram comment, “Things that were supposed to go to the grave. BUT it’s not exactly what you think … stay tuned!”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules premieres on Bravo Tuesday, January 30, at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.