Scheana Shay doesn’t seem happy that Tom Schwartz revealed their long-secret makeout during the trailer for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.

Scheana, 38, shared her thoughts in an Instagram comment on Monday, December 11, after Danny Pellegrino asked her to elaborate on the alleged hookup. “Things that were supposed to the grave,” she wrote of the kiss. “BUT it’s not exactly what you think … stay tuned!”

Fans were shocked on Monday when the Pump Rules trailer included a clip of Schwartz, 41, telling Lala Kent that he and Scheana once kissed during a trip to Las Vegas.

“I’ve cheated, I was a makeout slut,” he told Lala, 33. “I made out with Scheana in Vegas. No one even knows that.”

Lala, echoing the response of fans watching at home, exclaimed, “What?!”

Schwartz offered no further details about when this secret kiss took place, but answers are sure to come when Pump Rules returns to Bravo in January 2024. Depending on when the makeout happened, it could further drive a wedge between Scheana and Schwartz’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney.

Katie, 36 — who split from Schwartz in March 2022 — was previously at odds with Scheana after Scheana encouraged Schwartz to pursue their then-costar Raquel Leviss. Schwartz and Raquel, 29, eventually shared a kiss at Scheana’s August 2022 wedding to Brock Davies, but their romance never went anywhere. (At the time, Raquel had already hooked up with Tom Sandoval, who was then in a relationship with Ariana Madix.)

Related: A Comprehensive Guide to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Hookups Over the Years The most tangled web in reality TV history? The cast of Vanderpump Rules has provided Bravo fans with jaw-dropping moments thanks to their secret hookups for nearly a decade. While season 1 included multiple shockers, one of the biggest bombshells was dropped during season 2 when Katie Maloney drunkenly revealed that Kristen Doute and Jax […]

“You do not need to talk about the most painful day in my life. It’s none of your f–king business,” Katie told Scheana during a February episode of Pump Rules. “I don’t care what you think. There is no room for your feelings. There is no room for you in this. Get out of my divorce with Tom. I am really proud of where we are and you are derailing everything. You are meddling like a little troll.”

Schena and Katie seemingly mended fences as they helped Ariana, 38, recover from her split from Sandoval, 41, but Katie hinted last month that she’s not entirely pleased with Scheana’s recent behavior.

“Girl, I love you, but why do you keep making these weird choices?” Katie exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon when asked about Scheana’s decision to keep hanging out with Sandoval. “It’s just weird choices to make.”

Vanderpump Rules season 11 premieres on Bravo Tuesday, January 30, at 8 p.m. ET.