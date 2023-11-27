Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick detailed their emotional conception story, revealing that the Vanderpump Rules star had a “nonviable pregnancy,” forcing her to miscarry.

“I only feel comfortable talking about this because I know so many friends of mine have gone through this,” Doute, 40, shared during her “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast on Sunday, November 26. “So many women have been through this and it’s really f—king terrifying.”

During the episode, Doute revealed that she and Broderick, whom she went public with in December 2022, found out they were expecting their first child together the same day that friend and former Pump Rules costar Ariana Madix had her “Most Memorable Year” performance on Dancing With the Stars — October 24.

Days later, the couple revealed on their podcast that they were “ready to start trying” for kids. “A couple of months ago, Luke and I talked about the fact that we are in a very committed relationship, I did go to my OBGYN and we got all good news on that front,” Doute said on the podcast’s October 26 episode.

Doute was already pregnant.

The former Bravo star held back tears as she noted that getting a positive pregnancy test was the “best f—king day of my life.”

Doute was honest, revealing that she had an abortion when she was younger, but didn’t know much about being pregnant. She also shared that there was “some light bleeding” during the early days of her pregnancy.

“It was very wild to me that you can find out that you’re pregnant — you don’t really know how far along you are,” Doute explained. “So, weeks and weeks and weeks later you’re supposed to sit with yourself in your body and hope you can take care of this growing baby as best you can and have no clue about what to do.”

While waiting for their first OBGYN appointment, Doute and Broderick decided to schedule an ultrasound, which confirmed how far along they were. After going in for two ultrasounds, Broderick said everything was “looking exactly as it should.” During their third ultrasound appointment,, the couple received “bad news.”

“We find out that Kristen’s pregnancy is not a viable pregnancy,” Broderick explained, sharing that there was “no embryo.”

Doute said that she was quick to wonder what went wrong, but doctors assured her there was “no cause” for this.

Going forward, the couple is “very hopeful” when it comes to continuing to expand their family in the future.

“I know that once Luke and I are past this we can try again,” she shared during Sunday’s podcast. “We were very lucky and very fortunate we got pregnant so quickly.”