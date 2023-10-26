Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick‘s plans to expand their family are moving full speed ahead.

During the Thursday, October 26, episode of their ‘Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast, Doute, 40, and Broderick, 32, opened up about how they have taken a serious step in their relationship.

“A couple of months ago, Luke and I talked about the fact that we are in a very committed relationship, I did go to my OBGYN and we got all good news on that front,” the reality star revealed. “So whenever we are ready to start trying, so far it looks good.”

Doute, who went public with Broderick in December 2022, admitted that she has concerns about having kids.

“When we had that appointment in August with my doctor, he essentially said that everything looked good and when we were ready to start trying to just give it a few months because of my age,” she continued. “Obviously, I think a lot of people know that a geriatric pregnancy is actually over 35 and I am now 40. He recommended that as someone who has not frozen their eggs or done anything for us to give it a real fair shot during our ovulation time.”

Doute detailed the timeline the pair was given, explaining, “If nothing happens in up to three or four months — normally he would give someone a year — but because of my age he wanted a conversation before then. We are still good right now. No stress, no worries.”

In an attempt to prepare her body for pregnancy, Doute has made an effort to stop vaping. She also had an interesting explanation to why she actually isn’t expecting to become a mom just yet.

“My psychic [told me last year] that I had a boy waiting on the other side for me but that I was not going to get pregnant when I was 40. It was going to be somewhere between 41 and 42,” Doute told Broderick. “That’s when we truthfully started talking about our plans to try, I decided not to put pressure on myself because I believe my psychic. I am not going to worry about having a baby in 2023.”

Doute and Broderick met in June 2022 shortly after her split from Alex Menache. The duo hooked up after crossing paths at a mutual friend’s wedding — where Doute and Broderick served as a bridesmaid and groomsman, respectively — but Doute wasn’t in a place to consider something serious.

“Right after we met at the wedding, or, like, hung out at the wedding, we had sex,” she shared on a December 2022 episode of their podcast. “I battled with being, like, your person. I love you so much, but just the thought of being someone’s girlfriend again threw me through a loop because I want to be a wife and I want to be a mother.”

Doute added: “Most of all, I just want to be a mother and a partner. And I was so tired of being a girlfriend for a couple of years and then having s—t fall apart.”

Broderick recalled being worried about their eight-year age gap and the fact that he lived in Colorado while Doute resides in Los Angeles. Regardless, Doute and Broderick remained in touch and ultimately decided to give their relationship a fair chance.

During Thursday’s episode, Doute surprised Broderick while addressing her fears about him leaving her if there were complications on their journey to having a baby.

“At the end of the day I always wanted to be a mom,” she told him. “You have a lot of patience at dating someone my age knowing before that doctor’s appointment that there was a possibility we were not get the best news in the world. It was like, ‘Well, is he going to stick around? Or is he going to break up with me because things could go south?’ I laugh because it is such an uncomfortable topic but it was something I prepared myself for.”

Broderick comforted Doute by reminding her that he didn’t want to become a dad until meeting her. He also asked Doute how she would like to be proposed to — which confirmed that an engagement could be coming up for the couple as well.