Despite their busy schedules, celebrities still try to make their relationships work despite the distance.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met on Instagram in July 2016 and their relationship turned long-distance when Markle flew back to Toronto while Harry stayed in London.

“We had to get to know each other before the rest of the world and the media joined it,” Markle explained in the couple’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, in December 2022. Harry added that as he “got to know Meghan more and more” he began falling in love with her. “So despite my own fear, I just opened my heart to see what’s going to happen,” he said.

The duke also shared that the couple “never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other.”

“I think we were able to really have so much time just to connect,” he told the BBC in a November 2017 appearance. “So [that’s how] we made it work.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity couples who had successful long-distance relationships: