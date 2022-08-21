From DMs to I Do’s! Three years after getting engaged, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are married.

The 31-year-old Modern Family alum’s former costar Sofia Vergara confirmed the couple wed, sharing several photos from the Saturday, August 20, Instagram celebration via Instagram. In one snap, Vergara, 50, posed in the photo booth with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita and Nolan Gould. She captioned her photo, “#sarahandwells wedding.”

While Hyland and Adams, 38, initially planned to tie the knot sooner than 2022, the coronavirus pandemic forced them to put their wedding plans on hold.

“We have to be super careful about the pandemic, more so than most people our age,” the Bachelorette alum explained during an episode of the “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation” podcast in January 2021, noting that Hyland is immunocompromised. “We had to push it the first time around, that was tough. The thought was to push it to this year. … If this thing continues and we’re not able to do it, we’ll do a courthouse. I’m really pushing for Vegas — powder blue suits, Elvis officiant,” he joked.

The pair then tried to reschedule the big event for summer 2021, but ultimately had to push the date back again. “I mean, obviously, like, we definitely want to figure it out and have the freaking thing,” the reality star exclusively told Us in December 2021 after “putting the breaks” on the ceremony for the second time.

In June, the Vampire Academy actress celebrated her long-awaited bridal shower. “Soooooo I finally had my bridal shower yesterday!” the New York native wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. The actress gave a shout-out to her “amazing” maid of honor, Ciara Robinson, and shared snaps of her “coven” of besties — which included Vanessa Hudgens and singer GG Magree.

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender popped the question to the Geek Charming star in July 2019 with a romantic beach proposal. As he got down on one knee, a photographer snapped candid pictures of the twosome smiling from ear to ear and beaming with joy.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” Hyland captioned a series of photos from the milestone moment, quoting the hit 1995 film It Takes Two. She went on to gush about being a fiancée in several posts that same week.

“My fiancé… my FIANCÉ…. MYYYY FIAAANCÉÉÉÉÉ!!!!!” the Friendship is Forever actress wrote alongside one Instagram photo of her beau hugging her as she showed off her massive diamond engagement ring.

Adams, for his part, shared a funny snap of the couple days after they announced their happy news. “My fiancée is cooler than yours,” he captioned the post.

Us confirmed the news of Hyland and Adams’ relationship in October 2017, and the duo officially moved in together in August 2018 in the actress’ Los Angeles area home. The radio personality opened up to Us the following month about what he envisioned for their wedding day — and revealed their nuptials would not be televised.

“My family would be involved, and they would ruin the entire experience because they’re crazy. They would have too much fun at the wedding, and that would be a whole other story. Chris Harrison would kick my brother out of a party and be like, ‘You’re too drunk, you need to leave,’” Adams said at the time.

As for having Harrison, 51, officiate the wedding like many other Bachelor alums, Adams dished: “Maybe … he’s good at it. I think Chris just lives with camera crews following him around. I don’t think I would want that.”

Scroll below to see snaps from Hyland and Adams’ nuptials: