Is Wells Adams calling Neil Lane? Not so fast! The Bachelorette alum and Sarah Hyland just moved in together and have no plans to walk down the aisle just yet.

“I think everyone’s terrified to move in with one another because of the weird quirks that you’ll find out about one another. It’s been a really smooth transition,” Adams, 34, told Us Weekly at Variety’s Women in Film party on Saturday, September 15. “The thing the thing that we were worried about were the dogs, and the dogs love each other now. It’s good.”

While the Modern Family star, 27, and Adams watch Bachelor in Paradise regularly, seeing other couples getting engaged isn’t pushing him in that direction yet! However, when the day does come, the nuptials won’t be on TV, he told Us.

“My family would be involved, and they would ruin the entire experience because they’re crazy. They would have too much fun at the wedding, and that would be a whole other story. Chris Harrison would kick my brother out of a party and be like, ‘You’re too drunk, you need to leave,’” the Bachelor in Paradise alum said. However, he would be up for having Harrison officiate.

“Maybe … he’s good at it,” he said before adding, “I think Chris just lives with camera crews following him around. I don’t think I would want that.”

Regardless, the two are completely in love with each other. On Saturday night she told Us Weekly that he was “the one,” and that they couldn’t be happier living together. “It’s been perfect,” she told Us.

On Sunday, September 16, she shared an anniversary message on Instagram. “1 year ago today, You asked to hold my purse when I was dancing. In that moment you took my heart,” she wrote. “You then gave me my last first kiss. And in that moment you took my breath away.”

