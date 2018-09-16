True love. Sarah Hyland confessed exclusively to Us Weekly that she thinks boyfriend Wells Adams is the person she’s going to spend the rest of her life with.

“Yes,” she replied when Us asked the Modern Family star if she thought he was “the one” at Entertainment Weekly’s pre-Emmys party at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood on Saturday, September 15.

The actress, who attended the Fiji-sponsored fête with The Bachelorette alum, started living with Adams last month. “It’s been perfect,” Hyland gushed to Us. “I’m really happy we have.”

As she told Us in August, his move into her L.A. home has helped the pair’s relationship. “I think it’s brought us closer,” she said, joking, “He’s more anal and cleaner than I am, so it’s great for me.”

The twosome got together in September 2017 when Adams slid into the Candie’s creative director’s DMs, despite the fact that he was also interested in his podcast cohost Brandi Cyrus’ musician friend, Liz. “I remember we were kind of talking online. There was this whole Liz thing,” Hyland said on an episode of her boyfriend’s podcast, Your Favorite Thing. I remember being like, ‘How serious is he actually about me? Is he actually serious about me or is this just a whatever thing?’”

On Sunday, September 16, the duo wished each other a happy anniversary with loving messages to one another on Instagram. “1 year ago today, You asked to hold my purse when I was dancing,” Hyland wrote. “In that moment you took my heart. You then gave me my last first kiss. And in that moment you took my breath away. I love you to Pluto and back @wellsadams *YES PLUTO IS A PLANET. IT WILL ALWAYS BE*”

Adams posted an equally adorable picture with his love, writing, “I kissed this beautiful woman for the the 1st time a year ago today. Best year of my life. I love you to Pluto and back.”

The actor announced that he was moving in with Hyland on a July 20 episode of the podcast. “If we’re gonna take the next step, this is the first step we’ve got to take, to decide if we can handle living with one another,” he said at the time.

As a source told Us in July, the couple is “extremely serious, and friends expect they’ll be engaged by the end of next year.”

A second insider added, “She’s never been this serious about anybody, and all of her friends completely support them and think Wells is great for her.”

If the Bachelor in Paradise bartender does plan to propose anytime soon, however, he won’t be hitting up the franchise’s go-to ring man anytime soon. “Neil Lane isn’t like, I’m not in talks,” Adams told Us exclusively at the Variety and Women in Film 2018 Television nominees celebration at Ceccino’s in West Hollywood on Saturday. “I’m not hitting him up for a ring.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane and Antonia Blyth

