Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ romance is even sunnier in California! The Modern Family star opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about how she is enjoying living with the Bachelor in Paradise bartender.

“I think it’s brought us closer,” she told Us at Variety’s annual Power of Young Hollywood event sponsored by H&M at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Tuesday, August 28. “I don’t think it’s been long enough to discover pet peeves with each other. I think we’re in that honeymoon phase of living together, so it’s good that nothing is already starting because then I think that’d be a bad sign.”

As for why Adams, 34, is a good cohabitant, Hyland, 27, joked, “He’s more anal and cleaner than I am, so it’s great for me.”

The Bachelorette alum moved from Nashville to the actress’ Los Angeles home earlier this month after 10 months of dating.

After shacking up together, the couple drove to the Carmel-by-the-Sea area of Monterey, California, to celebrate with a low-key date night. “We brought a couple of wine glasses down to the beach and opened a mini bottle of rosé and just watched the sunset, even though it was really foggy,” the XOXO star told Us.

“It was beautiful on the beach. I’ve never been up there,” she continued. “And then I was like, ‘We’re drinking out of open containers. Is this illegal?’ I have no idea.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!