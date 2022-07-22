Wedding bells! Brandi Cyrus dished on Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland’s upcoming nuptials — and just how soon it’s happening.

The 35-year-old star exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, July 21, that the wedding is taking place “very soon” after the couple had to postpone the ceremony amid COVID-19 concerns.

“I am going to the wedding. It’s just in a few short weeks here,” Cyrus told Us while attending the CELSIUS Energy Drink’s Arctic Vibe: Sparkling Frozen Berry launch party at Joia Beach in Miami. “I’m very excited.”

The Tennessee native, who cohosts the “Your Favorite Thing” podcast with Adams, has been there every step of the way for the former Bachelorette contestant, 38, and the Modern Family alum, 31.

Us exclusively revealed in October 2017 that Adams and Hyland were dating. Nearly two years later, the twosome got engaged in July 2019 but had to put their wedding plans on hold amid COVID-19 restrictions — in part due to Hyland’s health issues, which the New York native has been candid about over the years. (She has had multiple kidney transplants since childhood and is therefore immunocompromised.)

“They’ve had to put this off for so long. You know, with all of Sarah’s medical history, they just wanted to be super careful with COVID,” Cyrus explained. “And I know that they’ve really been working hard to plan this for everybody and it’s gonna be a massive party. I think it’ll probably be the coolest wedding I ever go to.”

While the DJ couldn’t share the wedding’s location, she teased, “It’s gonna be beautiful.” Cyrus noted that the pair’s invitations “have been some of the prettiest wedding invitations I’ve ever seen.”

The former Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer cohost gushed over her podcast pal and the Geek Charming star, telling Us, “What’s funny is they really are two peas in a pod.” The equestrian revealed that the California native and the Shadowhunters alum are not opposites in any way.

“They are so similar. Almost like the girl and male version of each other and it works for them,” Cyrus said. “And honestly, like, if you spend two seconds with them, you just know, like, they are so great together and it was meant to be. So I’m just super happy for him.”

While Cyrus is all-in on the Bachelor in Paradise bartender’s love story, she told Us she’s not sure a Bachelor Nation romance is in her future.

“Ehh, I don’t know about the bachelor crowd,” the “Sorry We’re Stoned” podcast cohost confessed. “I don’t know, I don’t know.” She added that she’s “single and ready to mingle” and that her ideal man is somebody “hot, tall, available [and] nice, but also [has] bad boy vibes.”

As Cyrus searches for prepares to celebrate Adams and Hyland, she is making sure to take time of herself as well. In fact, she enjoyed the Celsius Energy Drink Launch event on Thursday, which featured appearances by Shaun White and more.

“I’ve been a Celsius fan for a long time. It’s literally the only energy drink I drink,” Miley Cyrus’ big sis told Us. “And I’m not just saying that you can ask all my friends. I’m a big fan. I’m just happy to partner with the brand and chance I get and happy to be here in Miami with Celsius.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

